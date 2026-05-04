Monday, May 4, 2026
US & Canada
Palantir Technologies Inc.: Earnings
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Earnings
Williams Companies, Inc.: Earnings
Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Earnings
ON Semiconductor Corporation: Earnings
Europe
UniCredit S.p.A.: Earnings
Elis: Trading update
Vicat: Trading update
Bénéteau: Trading update
Bilendi: Trading update
Rest of the World
National Australia Bank Limited: Earnings
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
US & Canada
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): Earnings
Arista Networks, Inc.: Earnings
Shopify Inc.: Earnings
Pfizer Inc.: Earnings
Duke Energy Corporation: Earnings
KKR & Co. Inc.: Earnings
Emerson Electric Co.: Earnings
Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Earnings
Energy Transfer LP: Earnings
TransDigm Group Inc.: Earnings
Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Earnings
Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Earnings
Strategy Incorporated: Earnings
MPLX LP: Earnings
Corteva, Inc.: Earnings
Cameco Corporation: Earnings
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.: Earnings
Electronic Arts Inc.: Earnings
Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Earnings
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.: Earnings
Thomson Reuters Corporation: Earnings
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.: Earnings
WEC Energy Group, Inc.: Earnings
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.: Earnings
Coupang, Inc.: Earnings
GlobalFoundries, Inc.: Earnings
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Earnings
Prudential Financial, Inc.: Earnings
Intact Financial Corporation: Earnings
Fiserv, Inc.: Earnings
Astera Labs, Inc.: Earnings
Devon Energy Corporation: Earnings
Iqvia Holdings Inc.: Earnings
Suncor Energy Inc.: Earnings
Europe
HSBC Holdings plc: Earnings
Eaton Corporation plc: Earnings
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Earnings
Ferrari N.V.: Earnings
Novonesis A/S: Earnings
BioNTech SE: Earnings
Geberit AG: Earnings
Banco BPM S.p.A.: Earnings
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Earnings
Covestro AG: Earnings
Logitech International S.A.: Earnings
Aptiv PLC: Earnings
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Earnings
Italgas S.p.A.: Earnings
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Earnings
AXA: Trading update
JCDECAUX SE: Trading update
Rubis: Trading update
Trigano: Earnings
Viridien: Earnings
Oeneo: Trading update
NRJ GROUP: Earnings
Figeac Aéro: Trading update
Selectirente: Trading update
Bonduelle: Trading update
DELFINGEN: Trading update
Omer-Decugis & Cie: Trading update
HERIGE: Trading update
Fermentalg: Earnings
Sequans Communications S.A.: Earnings
Icape Holding: Trading update
Broadpeak: Trading update
Rest of the World
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Earnings
Westpac Banking Corporation: Earnings
Larsen & Toubro Limited: Earnings
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
US & Canada
Costco Wholesale Corporation: Trading update
Walt Disney Company (The): Earnings
AppLovin Corporation: Earnings
Marriott International, Inc.: Earnings
EOG Resources, Inc.: Earnings
Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Earnings
DoorDash, Inc.: Earnings
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Earnings
Coherent Corp.: Earnings
Fortinet, Inc.: Earnings
Cencora, Inc.: Earnings
Realty Income Corporation: Earnings
Cenovus Energy Inc.: Earnings
Loblaw Companies Limited: Earnings
MetLife, Inc.: Earnings
Fastenal Company: Trading update
Great-West Lifeco Inc.: Earnings
Exelon Corporation: Earnings
Sun Life Financial Inc.: Earnings
Medline Inc.: Earnings
Nutrien Ltd.: Earnings
Flex Ltd.: Earnings
NRG Energy, Inc: Earnings
Axon Enterprise, Inc.: Earnings
Atmos Energy Corporation: Earnings
Texas Pacific Land Corporation: Earnings
Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Earnings
Fortis Inc.: Earnings
Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Earnings
Kraft Heinz: Earnings
Curtiss-Wright Corporation: Earnings
Eversource Energy: Earnings
United Therapeutics Corporation: Earnings
Europe
Arm Holdings plc: Earnings
Novo Nordisk A/S: Earnings
Equinor ASA: Earnings
Infineon Technologies AG: Earnings
BMW AG: Earnings
Endesa, S.A.: Earnings
Diageo plc: Trading update
Ahold Delhaize N.V.: Earnings
Heidelberg Materials AG: Trading update
Daimler Truck Holding AG: Earnings
Leonardo S.p.A.: Earnings
Adyen N.V.: Earnings
Orsted A/S: Earnings
BeOne Medicines AG: Earnings
Tenaris S.A.: Earnings
BPER Banca S.p.A.: Earnings
Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Earnings
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA: Earnings
Sampo Oyj: Earnings
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Earnings
Philips NV: Earnings
Next plc: Trading update
DSM-Firmenich : Trading update
Amcor plc: Earnings
Telecom Italia S.p.A.: Earnings
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Trading update
Banco Comercial Português, S.A.: Earnings
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.: Earnings
Continental AG: Earnings
Smith & Nephew Plc: Trading update
Hensoldt AG: Earnings
Lufthansa: Earnings
Veolia Environnement: Earnings
Scor SE: Earnings
Arkema: Earnings
EMEIS: Trading update
Antin Infrastructure Partners: Operating results release
NEURONES: Trading update
Criteo S.A.: Earnings
HEXAOM: Earnings
Thursday, May 7, 2026
US & Canada
Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Earnings
McKesson Corporation: Earnings
Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Earnings
Howmet Aerospace Inc.: Earnings
Airbnb, Inc.: Earnings
Monster Beverage Corporation: Earnings
Motorola Solutions, Inc.: Earnings
Cloudflare, Inc.: Earnings
Republic Services, Inc.: Earnings
Sempra: Earnings
Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Earnings
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Earnings
Targa Resources Corp.: Earnings
W.W. Grainger, Inc.: Earnings
Vistra Corp.: Earnings
Coinbase Global, Inc.: Earnings
Rocket Lab Corporation: Earnings
Datadog, Inc.: Earnings
Becton, Dickinson and Company: Earnings
Block, Inc.: Earnings
Rocket Companies, Inc.: Earnings
Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Earnings
Kenvue Inc.: Earnings
Expedia Group, Inc.: Earnings
Natera, Inc.: Earnings
Insmed Incorporated: Earnings
Tapestry, Inc.: Earnings
Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Earnings
Europe
Shell plc: Earnings
Enel S.p.A.: Earnings
Rheinmetall AG: Earnings
Ferrovial SE: Earnings
argenx SE: Earnings
Swiss Re Ltd: Earnings
Siemens Healthineers AG: Earnings
Swisscom AG: Earnings
AP Moller Maersk: Earnings
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Earnings
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Earnings
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Earnings
Aker BP ASA: Earnings
Terna S.p.A.: Earnings
Vonovia SE: Earnings
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC: Trading update
Coca-Cola Hellenic: Trading update
Mediobanca S.p.A.: Earnings
Knorr-Bremse AG: Earnings
Genmab A/S: Earnings
Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.: Earnings
Acciona, S.A.: Earnings
Eurobank S.A.: Earnings
FinecoBank S.p.A.: Earnings
Ascendis Pharma A/S: Earnings
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: Earnings
Skanska AB: Earnings
Friday, May 8, 2026
US & Canada
Enbridge Inc.: Earnings
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.: Earnings
AngloGold Ashanti plc: Earnings
PPL Corporation: Earnings
Europe
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.: Earnings
Commerzbank AG: Earnings
Amadeus IT Group, S.A.: Earnings
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.: Earnings
Airtel Africa plc: Earnings
National Bank of Greece S.A.: Earnings
Rest of the World
Toyota Motor Corporation: Earnings
NTT, Inc.: Earnings
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited: Earnings
Japan Tobacco Inc.: Earnings
Macquarie Group Limited: Earnings
Nintendo Co., Ltd.: Earnings
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com