Welcome to the corporate earnings calendar for the week of May 4 to 8, 2026. Key highlights this week include financial results from Palantir, AMD, Ferrari, Pfizer, Walt Disney, Toyota, Shell, HSBC and Airbnb.

Monday, May 4, 2026

US & Canada

Palantir Technologies Inc.: Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Earnings

Williams Companies, Inc.: Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc.: Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation: Earnings

Europe

UniCredit S.p.A.: Earnings

Elis: Trading update

Vicat: Trading update

Bénéteau: Trading update

Bilendi: Trading update

Rest of the World

National Australia Bank Limited: Earnings

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

US & Canada

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices): Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc.: Earnings

Shopify Inc.: Earnings

Pfizer Inc.: Earnings

Duke Energy Corporation: Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc.: Earnings

Emerson Electric Co.: Earnings

Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Earnings

Energy Transfer LP: Earnings

TransDigm Group Inc.: Earnings

Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Earnings

Strategy Incorporated: Earnings

MPLX LP: Earnings

Corteva, Inc.: Earnings

Cameco Corporation: Earnings

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.: Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc.: Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.: Earnings

Thomson Reuters Corporation: Earnings

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.: Earnings

WEC Energy Group, Inc.: Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.: Earnings

Coupang, Inc.: Earnings

GlobalFoundries, Inc.: Earnings

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc.: Earnings

Intact Financial Corporation: Earnings

Fiserv, Inc.: Earnings

Astera Labs, Inc.: Earnings

Devon Energy Corporation: Earnings

Iqvia Holdings Inc.: Earnings

Suncor Energy Inc.: Earnings

Europe

HSBC Holdings plc: Earnings

Eaton Corporation plc: Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Earnings

Ferrari N.V.: Earnings

Novonesis A/S: Earnings

BioNTech SE: Earnings

Geberit AG: Earnings

Banco BPM S.p.A.: Earnings

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Earnings

Covestro AG: Earnings

Logitech International S.A.: Earnings

Aptiv PLC: Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Earnings

Italgas S.p.A.: Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Earnings

AXA: Trading update

JCDECAUX SE: Trading update

Rubis: Trading update

Trigano: Earnings

Viridien: Earnings

Oeneo: Trading update

NRJ GROUP: Earnings

Figeac Aéro: Trading update

Selectirente: Trading update

Bonduelle: Trading update

DELFINGEN: Trading update

Omer-Decugis & Cie: Trading update

HERIGE: Trading update

Fermentalg: Earnings

Sequans Communications S.A.: Earnings

Icape Holding: Trading update

Broadpeak: Trading update

Rest of the World

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Earnings

Westpac Banking Corporation: Earnings

Larsen & Toubro Limited: Earnings

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

US & Canada

Costco Wholesale Corporation: Trading update

Walt Disney Company (The): Earnings

AppLovin Corporation: Earnings

Marriott International, Inc.: Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc.: Earnings

Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Earnings

DoorDash, Inc.: Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Earnings

Coherent Corp.: Earnings

Fortinet, Inc.: Earnings

Cencora, Inc.: Earnings

Realty Income Corporation: Earnings

Cenovus Energy Inc.: Earnings

Loblaw Companies Limited: Earnings

MetLife, Inc.: Earnings

Fastenal Company: Trading update

Great-West Lifeco Inc.: Earnings

Exelon Corporation: Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc.: Earnings

Medline Inc.: Earnings

Nutrien Ltd.: Earnings

Flex Ltd.: Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc: Earnings

Axon Enterprise, Inc.: Earnings

Atmos Energy Corporation: Earnings

Texas Pacific Land Corporation: Earnings

Revolution Medicines, Inc.: Earnings

Fortis Inc.: Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Earnings

Kraft Heinz: Earnings

Curtiss-Wright Corporation: Earnings

Eversource Energy: Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Arm Holdings plc: Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S: Earnings

Equinor ASA: Earnings

Infineon Technologies AG: Earnings

BMW AG: Earnings

Endesa, S.A.: Earnings

Diageo plc: Trading update

Ahold Delhaize N.V.: Earnings

Heidelberg Materials AG: Trading update

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Earnings

Leonardo S.p.A.: Earnings

Adyen N.V.: Earnings

Orsted A/S: Earnings

BeOne Medicines AG: Earnings

Tenaris S.A.: Earnings

BPER Banca S.p.A.: Earnings

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Earnings

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA: Earnings

Sampo Oyj: Earnings

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Earnings

Philips NV: Earnings

Next plc: Trading update

DSM-Firmenich : Trading update

Amcor plc: Earnings

Telecom Italia S.p.A.: Earnings

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Trading update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A.: Earnings

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.: Earnings

Continental AG: Earnings

Smith & Nephew Plc: Trading update

Hensoldt AG: Earnings

Lufthansa: Earnings

Veolia Environnement: Earnings

Scor SE: Earnings

Arkema: Earnings

EMEIS: Trading update

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Operating results release

NEURONES: Trading update

Criteo S.A.: Earnings

HEXAOM: Earnings

Thursday, May 7, 2026

US & Canada

Gilead Sciences, Inc.: Earnings

McKesson Corporation: Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Earnings

Howmet Aerospace Inc.: Earnings

Airbnb, Inc.: Earnings

Monster Beverage Corporation: Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc.: Earnings

Cloudflare, Inc.: Earnings

Republic Services, Inc.: Earnings

Sempra: Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Earnings

Targa Resources Corp.: Earnings

W.W. Grainger, Inc.: Earnings

Vistra Corp.: Earnings

Coinbase Global, Inc.: Earnings

Rocket Lab Corporation: Earnings

Datadog, Inc.: Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company: Earnings

Block, Inc.: Earnings

Rocket Companies, Inc.: Earnings

Consolidated Edison, Inc.: Earnings

Kenvue Inc.: Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc.: Earnings

Natera, Inc.: Earnings

Insmed Incorporated: Earnings

Tapestry, Inc.: Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Shell plc: Earnings

Enel S.p.A.: Earnings

Rheinmetall AG: Earnings

Ferrovial SE: Earnings

argenx SE: Earnings

Swiss Re Ltd: Earnings

Siemens Healthineers AG: Earnings

Swisscom AG: Earnings

AP Moller Maersk: Earnings

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Earnings

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Earnings

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Earnings

Aker BP ASA: Earnings

Terna S.p.A.: Earnings

Vonovia SE: Earnings

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC: Trading update

Coca-Cola Hellenic: Trading update

Mediobanca S.p.A.: Earnings

Knorr-Bremse AG: Earnings

Genmab A/S: Earnings

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.: Earnings

Acciona, S.A.: Earnings

Eurobank S.A.: Earnings

FinecoBank S.p.A.: Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S: Earnings

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: Earnings

Skanska AB: Earnings

Friday, May 8, 2026

US & Canada

Enbridge Inc.: Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.: Earnings

AngloGold Ashanti plc: Earnings

PPL Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.: Earnings

Commerzbank AG: Earnings

Amadeus IT Group, S.A.: Earnings

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.: Earnings

Airtel Africa plc: Earnings

National Bank of Greece S.A.: Earnings

Rest of the World

Toyota Motor Corporation: Earnings

NTT, Inc.: Earnings

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited: Earnings

Japan Tobacco Inc.: Earnings

Macquarie Group Limited: Earnings

Nintendo Co., Ltd.: Earnings

This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com