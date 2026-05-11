Monday, May 11, 2026
US & Canada
Constellation Energy Corporation: Earnings
Barrick Mining Corporation: Earnings
Simon Property Group, Inc.: Earnings
Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Earnings
Fox Corporation: Earnings
Europe
Compass Group PLC: Earnings
HOCHTIEF AG: Earnings
Hannover Re: Earnings
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Earnings
GEA Group AG: Earnings
Cellectis S.A.: Earnings
LACROIX Group: Trading update
Rest of the World
Petrobras: Earnings
SoftBank Corp.: Earnings
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.: Earnings
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
US & Canada
Franco-Nevada Corporation: Earnings
Constellation Software Inc.: Earnings
Power Corporation of Canada: Earnings
Qnity Electronics, Inc.: Earnings
Venture Global, Inc.: Earnings
George Weston Limited: Earnings
Europe
Siemens Energy AG: Earnings
KBC Groupe NV: Earnings
Bayer AG: Earnings
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Earnings
Vodafone Group Plc: Earnings
Imperial Brands PLC: Earnings
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Earnings
Uniper SE: Earnings
HAL Trust: Earnings
JBS N.V.: Earnings
Coloplast A/S: Earnings
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Earnings
Recordati: Earnings
On Holding AG: Earnings
Eiffage S.A.: Trading update
Eutelsat Communications: Trading update
Coface SA: Earnings
Altamir: Earnings
Compagnie Chargeurs Invest: Trading update
Adocia: Trading update
ABEO SA: Trading update
SMAIO: Trading update
Prismaflex International: Trading update
Rest of the World
ADNOC Gas PLC: Earnings
KDDI Corporation: Earnings
Sea Limited: Earnings
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
US & Canada
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Earnings
Manulife Financial Corporation: Earnings
Hydro One Limited: Earnings
Europe
Siemens AG: Earnings
Allianz SE: Earnings
Deutsche Telekom AG: Earnings
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd: Earnings
Merck KGaA: Earnings
EON SE: Earnings
RWE AG: Earnings
Nebius Group: Earnings
Talanx AG: Earnings
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.: Earnings
Snam S.p.A.: Earnings
Verbund AG: Earnings
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Earnings
KGHM Polska Miedz: Earnings
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Earnings
Mowi ASA: Earnings
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Earnings
Brenntag SE: Earnings
Alstom: Earnings
Vallourec: Earnings
EPC Groupe: Trading update
Valneva SE: Earnings
Infotel: Trading update
Vente-Unique.com: Trading update
Innate Pharma: Trading update
HiPay Group: Trading update
Forsee Power: Earnings
Rest of the World
Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Earnings
SoftBank Group Corp.: Earnings
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Earnings
Bharti Airtel Limited: Earnings
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Earnings
Thursday, May 14, 2026
US & Canada
Applied Materials, Inc.: Earnings
Brookfield Corporation: Earnings
Europe
National Grid plc: Earnings
3i Group plc: Earnings
PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Earnings
CEZ,: Earnings
Telefónica, S.A.: Earnings
Aviva plc: Trading update
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczeń Spólka Akcyjna: Earnings
Technoprobe S.p.A.: Earnings
United Utilities Group PLC: Earnings
Bastide Le Confort Médical: Trading update
Rest of the World
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: Earnings
Nu Holdings Ltd.: Earnings
Fujikura Ltd.: Earnings
Friday, May 15, 2026
Europe
Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A.: Earnings
MaaT Pharma: Earnings
GECI International: Trading update
Rest of the World
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.: Earnings
JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd.: Earnings
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us.