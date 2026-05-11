Monday, May 11, 2026

US & Canada

Constellation Energy Corporation: Earnings
Barrick Mining Corporation: Earnings
Simon Property Group, Inc.: Earnings
Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Earnings
Fox Corporation: Earnings

Europe

Compass Group PLC: Earnings
HOCHTIEF AG: Earnings
Hannover Re: Earnings
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.: Earnings
GEA Group AG: Earnings
Cellectis S.A.: Earnings
LACROIX Group: Trading update

Rest of the World

Petrobras: Earnings
SoftBank Corp.: Earnings
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.: Earnings

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

US & Canada

Franco-Nevada Corporation: Earnings
Constellation Software Inc.: Earnings
Power Corporation of Canada: Earnings
Qnity Electronics, Inc.: Earnings
Venture Global, Inc.: Earnings
George Weston Limited: Earnings

Europe

Siemens Energy AG: Earnings
KBC Groupe NV: Earnings
Bayer AG: Earnings
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Earnings
Vodafone Group Plc: Earnings
Imperial Brands PLC: Earnings
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Earnings
Uniper SE: Earnings
HAL Trust: Earnings
JBS N.V.: Earnings
Coloplast A/S: Earnings
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Earnings
Recordati: Earnings
On Holding AG: Earnings 
Eiffage S.A.: Trading update
Eutelsat Communications: Trading update
Coface SA: Earnings
Altamir: Earnings
Compagnie Chargeurs Invest: Trading update
Adocia: Trading update
ABEO SA: Trading update
SMAIO: Trading update
Prismaflex International: Trading update

Rest of the World

ADNOC Gas PLC: Earnings
KDDI Corporation: Earnings
Sea Limited: Earnings

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

US & Canada

Cisco Systems, Inc.: Earnings
Manulife Financial Corporation: Earnings
Hydro One Limited: Earnings

Europe

Siemens AG: Earnings
Allianz SE: Earnings
Deutsche Telekom AG: Earnings
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd: Earnings
Merck KGaA: Earnings
EON SE: Earnings
RWE AG: Earnings
Nebius Group: Earnings
Talanx AG: Earnings
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.: Earnings
Snam S.p.A.: Earnings
Verbund AG: Earnings
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Earnings
KGHM Polska Miedz: Earnings
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Earnings
Mowi ASA: Earnings
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Earnings
Brenntag SE: Earnings 
Alstom: Earnings
Vallourec: Earnings
EPC Groupe: Trading update
Valneva SE: Earnings
Infotel: Trading update
Vente-Unique.com: Trading update
Innate Pharma: Trading update
HiPay Group: Trading update
Forsee Power: Earnings

Rest of the World

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Earnings
SoftBank Group Corp.: Earnings
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Earnings
Bharti Airtel Limited: Earnings
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Earnings

Thursday, May 14, 2026

US & Canada

Applied Materials, Inc.: Earnings
Brookfield Corporation: Earnings

Europe

National Grid plc: Earnings
3i Group plc: Earnings
PKO Bank Polski S.A.: Earnings
CEZ,: Earnings
Telefónica, S.A.: Earnings
Aviva plc: Trading update
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczeń Spólka Akcyjna: Earnings
Technoprobe S.p.A.: Earnings
United Utilities Group PLC: Earnings
Bastide Le Confort Médical: Trading update

Rest of the World

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: Earnings
Nu Holdings Ltd.: Earnings
Fujikura Ltd.: Earnings

Friday, May 15, 2026

Europe

Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A.: Earnings
MaaT Pharma: Earnings
GECI International: Trading update

Rest of the World

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.: Earnings
JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd.: Earnings

This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from reputable and regularly updated sources. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us.