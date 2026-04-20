Monday, April 20, 2026
US & Canada
Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Earnings
Europe
Rio Tinto plc: Operating results
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
US & Canada
GE Aerospace: Earnings
UnitedHealth Group Inc.: Earnings
RTX Corporation: Earnings
Danaher Corporation: Earnings
Capital One Financial Corporation: Earnings
Northrop Grumman Corporation: Earnings
DR Horton: Earnings
MSCI, Inc.: Earnings
EQT Corporation: Earnings
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Earnings
Halliburton Company: Earnings
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Earnings
Northern Trust Corporation: Earnings
Synchrony Financial: Earnings
Europe
Chubb Limited: Earnings
ASM International N.V.: Earnings
Beiersdorf: Earnings
Associated British Foods plc: Earnings
BAWAG Group AG: Earnings
SKF AB: Earnings
Rest of the World
China Mobile Limited: Earnings
BHP Group Limited: Operating results
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
US & Canada
Tesla, Inc.: Earnings
GE Vernova Inc.: Earnings
Philip Morris International, Inc.: Earnings
IBM: Earnings
AT&T Inc.: Earnings
Boeing: Earnings
Vertiv Holdings Co: Earnings
CME Group Inc.: Earnings
ServiceNow, Inc.: Earnings
Boston Scientific Corporation: Earnings
Moody's Corporation: Earnings
CSX Corporation: Earnings
Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Earnings
Elevance Health, Inc.: Earnings
United Rentals, Inc.: Earnings
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation: Earnings
Waste Connections, Inc.: Earnings
Crown Castle Inc.: Earnings
Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Earnings
Otis Worldwide Corporation: Earnings
Bunzl plc: Earnings
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated: Earnings
Rollins, Inc.: Earnings
Europe
ABB Ltd: Earnings
TE Connectivity plc: Earnings
Nordea Bank Abp: Earnings
Sandvik AB: Earnings
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc: Trading update
EQT AB: Earnings
Svenska Handelsbanken AB: Earnings
Alfa Laval AB: Earnings
Metso Outotec Oyj: Earnings
Tele2 AB: Earnings
Evolution AB: Earnings
Var Energi: Earnings
Akzo Nobel N.V.: Earnings
Bunzl plc: Trading update
L'Oréal: Trading update
EssilorLuxottica: Trading update
Danone: Trading update
Rest of the World
First Abu Dhabi Bank: Earnings
Thursday, April 23, 2026
US & Canada
Intel Corporation: Earnings
American Express Company: Earnings
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Earnings
NextEra Energy: Earnings
Union Pacific Corporation: Earnings
Honeywell International Inc.: Earnings
Lockheed Martin Corporation: Earnings
Newmont Corporation: Earnings
Comcast Corporation: Earnings
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: Earnings
Baker Hughes Company: Earnings
Nasdaq, Inc.: Earnings
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Earnings
CBRE Group, Inc.: Earnings
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.: Earnings
PG&E Corporation: Earnings
Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.: Earnings
Roper Technologies, Inc.: Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Earnings
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Earnings
Dover Corporation: Earnings
Dow Inc.: Earnings
Teck Resources Limited: Earnings
Europe
Roche Holding AG: Trading update
Nestlé S.A.: Trading update
SAP SE: Earnings
RELX PLC: Trading update
London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Trading update
Nokia Oyj: Earnings
DNB Bank ASA: Earnings
Galderma Group AG: Trading update
Heineken N.V.: Trading update
STMicroelectronics N.V.: Earnings
Schindler Holding AG: Earnings
SAAB AB: Earnings
Hexagon AB: Earnings
SGS SA: Trading update
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.: Earnings
Heineken Holding N.V.: Trading update
Essity AB: Earnings
Sartorius AG: Earnings
Bankinter, S.A.: Earnings
SEGRO plc: Trading update
Schroders plc: Earnings
Orion Oyj: Earnings
J Sainsbury plc: Earnings
Safran: Trading update
Sanofi: Earnings
Rest of the World
SK hynix Inc.: Earnings
Infosys Limited: Earnings
Friday, April 24, 2026
US & Canada
SLB N.V.: Earnings
Norfolk Southern Corporation: Earnings
Charter Communications, Inc.: Earnings
Europe
Eni S.p.A.: Earnings
AB Volvo: Earnings
Holcim Ltd: Trading update
Kuehne und Nagel International AG: Earnings
Telia Company AB: Earnings
Lifco AB: Earnings
Yara International ASA: Earnings
Rest of the World
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Earnings
This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and is regularly updated. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.
We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com