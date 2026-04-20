Welcome to the corporate earnings calendar for the week of April 20 to 24, 2026. Key highlights this week include financial results from Tesla, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Boeing, Sanofi, and Intel.

Published on 04/20/2026 at 04:38 am EDT - Modified on 04/20/2026 at 04:43 am EDT

Monday, April 20, 2026

US & Canada

Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Rio Tinto plc: Operating results

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

US & Canada

GE Aerospace: Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Inc.: Earnings

RTX Corporation: Earnings

Danaher Corporation: Earnings

Capital One Financial Corporation: Earnings

Northrop Grumman Corporation: Earnings

DR Horton: Earnings

MSCI, Inc.: Earnings

EQT Corporation: Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Earnings

Halliburton Company: Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.: Earnings

Northern Trust Corporation: Earnings

Synchrony Financial: Earnings

Europe

Chubb Limited: Earnings

ASM International N.V.: Earnings

Beiersdorf: Earnings

Associated British Foods plc: Earnings

BAWAG Group AG: Earnings

SKF AB: Earnings

Rest of the World

China Mobile Limited: Earnings

BHP Group Limited: Operating results

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

US & Canada

Tesla, Inc.: Earnings

GE Vernova Inc.: Earnings

Philip Morris International, Inc.: Earnings

IBM: Earnings

AT&T Inc.: Earnings

Boeing: Earnings

Vertiv Holdings Co: Earnings

CME Group Inc.: Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc.: Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation: Earnings

Moody's Corporation: Earnings

CSX Corporation: Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Earnings

Elevance Health, Inc.: Earnings

United Rentals, Inc.: Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation: Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc.: Earnings

Crown Castle Inc.: Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp.: Earnings

Otis Worldwide Corporation: Earnings

Bunzl plc: Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated: Earnings

Rollins, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

ABB Ltd: Earnings

TE Connectivity plc: Earnings

Nordea Bank Abp: Earnings

Sandvik AB: Earnings

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc: Trading update

EQT AB: Earnings

Svenska Handelsbanken AB: Earnings

Alfa Laval AB: Earnings

Metso Outotec Oyj: Earnings

Tele2 AB: Earnings

Evolution AB: Earnings

Var Energi: Earnings

Akzo Nobel N.V.: Earnings

Bunzl plc: Trading update

L'Oréal: Trading update

EssilorLuxottica: Trading update

Danone: Trading update

Rest of the World

First Abu Dhabi Bank: Earnings

Thursday, April 23, 2026

US & Canada

Intel Corporation: Earnings

American Express Company: Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Earnings

NextEra Energy: Earnings

Union Pacific Corporation: Earnings

Honeywell International Inc.: Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation: Earnings

Newmont Corporation: Earnings

Comcast Corporation: Earnings

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.: Earnings

Baker Hughes Company: Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc.: Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc.: Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.: Earnings

PG&E Corporation: Earnings

Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.: Earnings

Roper Technologies, Inc.: Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Earnings

Dover Corporation: Earnings

Dow Inc.: Earnings

Teck Resources Limited: Earnings

Europe

Roche Holding AG: Trading update

Nestlé S.A.: Trading update

SAP SE: Earnings

RELX PLC: Trading update

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Trading update

Nokia Oyj: Earnings

DNB Bank ASA: Earnings

Galderma Group AG: Trading update

Heineken N.V.: Trading update

STMicroelectronics N.V.: Earnings

Schindler Holding AG: Earnings

SAAB AB: Earnings

Hexagon AB: Earnings

SGS SA: Trading update

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.: Earnings

Heineken Holding N.V.: Trading update

Essity AB: Earnings

Sartorius AG: Earnings

Bankinter, S.A.: Earnings

SEGRO plc: Trading update

Schroders plc: Earnings

Orion Oyj: Earnings

J Sainsbury plc: Earnings

Safran: Trading update

Sanofi: Earnings

Rest of the World

SK hynix Inc.: Earnings

Infosys Limited: Earnings

Friday, April 24, 2026

US & Canada

SLB N.V.: Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corporation: Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc.: Earnings

Europe

Eni S.p.A.: Earnings

AB Volvo: Earnings

Holcim Ltd: Trading update

Kuehne und Nagel International AG: Earnings

Telia Company AB: Earnings

Lifco AB: Earnings

Yara International ASA: Earnings

Rest of the World

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Earnings





This financial calendar is compiled with the utmost care from sources deemed reliable and is regularly updated. However, despite the attention given to its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may occur.

We therefore encourage you to systematically verify information with official sources before making any investment decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com