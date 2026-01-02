|This week's gainers and losers
The stars of 2025
Fresnillo (436%): The mining group is one of the stars of the year, thanks to its exposure to gold and silver, two of the most prolific assets of 2025. Silver, in particular, soared 148% last year. The precious metal is also an essential industrial metal for high-performance chips.
EchoStar (+374%): The satellite telecommunications company rebounded after narrowly avoiding bankruptcy, thanks to massive license sales to AT&T and SpaceX that restored investor confidence and stabilized its financial situation. The stock also benefited from indirect exposure to SpaceX and the prospects of a possible IPO for the latter.
Lumentum (+339%): The US specialist in optical components and photonics is being driven by the explosion in demand for optical connections for AI servers and data centers, which are now at the heart of its growth. Nearly 60% of its sales now come from cloud and AI infrastructure, although analysts anticipate a gradual slowdown in the pace of growth.
Bloom Energy (+291%): The supplier of fuel cell energy solutions is benefiting from strong demand from data center operators for its solutions, which offer reliable and continuous energy for AI infrastructure. The group has established itself as a key partner in the sector through major agreements with Equinix, Oracle, and Brookfield.
Micron (+239%): The memory chip and storage solutions manufacturer is benefiting from an exceptional cycle driven by the boom in data centers and agentic AI, which is boosting demand for memory and causing its margins to skyrocket. This momentum could enable the group to break away from the sector's historical cyclicality for good.
Robinhood (+203%): The retail trading platform has experienced spectacular operational growth, with a doubling of revenue, record trading volumes, and strong expansion of its customer base. The rapid success of predictive markets, geographic expansion, and the introduction of new services (AI Assistant, personal banking, etc.) have been the main drivers.
Renk (+192%): We chose the German industrial company, but all companies with direct or indirect exposure to the arms industry benefited from European government commitments to increase defense spending. The US disengagement and the war in Ukraine reinforced these needs. Rheinmetall, Saab, Rolls-Royce, Thales, Exosens, and Exail also benefited greatly from this trend in 2025.
Disappointments of the year
The Trade Desk (-67%): The advertising technology company specializing in programmatic advertising was one of the worst performers on the stock market in 2025, penalized by continued market share losses to Amazon, a slowdown in growth, and two profit warnings in February and August. Once perceived as a stock with a broad competitive advantage (moat), the company is now being questioned, especially as its valuation remains high despite the erosion of its model.
Fiserv (-67%): The payment solutions and fintech services provider significantly underperformed in 2025, penalized by a profit warning, a leadership transition, product launch delays, and the underperformance of its Merchant Solutions business.
Strategy (-47%): The technology company, which is heavily exposed to Bitcoin, continued to fall in 2025, penalized by the decline in cryptocurrencies, strong selling pressure, and a stock that remained below its main moving averages, signaling a persistent downward trend. Despite massive Bitcoin acquisitions, a strengthening of its cash position, and initiatives in AI, the market remains focused on crypto risk and the high volatility of the model.
Lululemon (-45%): The premium sportswear brand had a difficult year in 2025, marked by a series of warnings about sales growth and margins, against a backdrop of changing consumer behavior, with consumers becoming more price-sensitive despite increased footfall. The market punished the loss of momentum of a former growth stock, increased competition, and uncertainties related to strategy and leadership.
Chipotle (-38%): The premium Mexican fast food chain suffered in 2025 from a loss of momentum in its concept, with consumers tiring of an experience they considered less distinctive, which weighed on sales and led to several profit warnings.
Diageo (-37%): A dark year for spirits, penalized by slowing demand, a deterioration in the product mix, and the emergence of anti-obesity drugs, which are changing consumer tastes and needs. It should also be noted that food companies had to abandon the strategy of passing on significant price increases under the guise of rampant inflation, as had been the case post-COVID.
UnitedHealth (-35%): The largest US health insurer was the worst performer in the Dow in 2025, weighed down by a combination of exceptional shocks: the assassination of its CEO at the end of 2024, a profit warning in the spring, a downward revision of its outlook due to soaring medical costs, and the Trump administration's regulatory offensive against the sector.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices fell sharply in 2025, weighed down by excess supply. Despite numerous geopolitical tensions, concerns about oversupply dictated the trend. The two main global benchmarks, Brent and WTI, fell by 18.60% and 20% in 2025. Supply dynamics explain this drop in prices. OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) increased their production by 2.9 million barrels per day since April 2025, while US production remained at high levels. However, 2025 saw significant geopolitical disruptions. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East threatened supply chains. In June, tensions between Iran and Israel disrupted the Strait of Hormuz. More recently, President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of Venezuelan exports. However, these events only caused temporary spikes. The market considers that global supply is sufficient to offset these risks, especially since the market has never before faced a real supply disruption.
Precious metals: unlike oil, precious metals posted historic performances in 2025. The gold medal goes to silver, whose price jumped 147%. This surge can be explained by the dual nature of the metal: it is both a safe haven and an industrial raw material. Demand remains high due to increased needs for solar panels and electronics. The classification of silver as a critical mineral in the United States has also boosted investor interest. At the same time, the market is facing low inventories and insufficient supply, creating pressure on prices. The year 2025 was also exceptional for gold, which rose 64.60% in 2025. This is the strongest annual increase for the yellow metal in more than 40 years. Several factors fueled this rise. First, the fall of the US dollar, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies. Secondly, central banks have been buying gold on a massive scale to diversify their reserves and reduce their dependence on the US dollar. In addition, ongoing international tensions have reinforced the metal's status as a safe haven. Finally, interest rate cuts, both actual and anticipated, continue to support prices, as gold does not pay a yield and therefore benefits from a low interest rate environment.
Industrial metals: Copper has confirmed its central role in our modern societies. The “barometer” of the global economy saw its price rise 43% to USD 12,510 per metric ton in London (cash price). Demand is driven by two structural factors: the development of data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) and the expansion of renewable energies. On the supply side, major accidents in mines in Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chile have disrupted production. Against this backdrop, global supply is struggling to keep up with demand. The US political context also played a key role. Donald Trump's threat to impose 50% tariffs on copper imports prompted a rush by US importers to secure their stocks, further driving up prices.
Agricultural products: The agricultural sector had a difficult year in 2025. Most products ended the year down. Increased global supply and often sluggish demand explain this general trend. Wheat (-8% in 2025) and corn (-4%) prices lost ground in Chicago, weighed down by continued high global production and stocks. Soybeans (+3.60%) fared better thanks to a thaw in diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington, which led to a recovery in Chinese imports of US soybeans.
|Macroeconomics
While Donald Trump's tariffs raised fears of the worst for global growth in the spring, 2025 is ending on a positive note. The United States continues to show solid growth, with AI as the main driver. Europe is holding up fairly well, while China is expected to achieve its 5% growth target. Although trade with the United States has declined significantly, exports to the rest of the world have sustained activity. The macro environment remains supported by accommodative central banks. Bank of America has identified 157 such banks among the 100 largest this year. The Fed cut rates three times at the end of the year, and the ECB four times in the first half. In contrast, the Bank of Japan is moving in the opposite direction. It raised rates twice in 2025 as part of its monetary policy normalization process. Central bank rate cuts boosted bond performance (which rises when rates fall). Morningstar's benchmark index, which tracks government and investment-grade bonds, rose 7.3%, its best year since 2020. It was an eventful year for cryptocurrencies. Buoyed by a pro-crypto US administration, Bitcoin broke through the $125,000 mark in early October, before falling in the last quarter to end the year down around 7%.
|Things to read this week
