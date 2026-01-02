The stars of 2025 Fresnillo (436%): The mining group is one of the stars of the year, thanks to its exposure to gold and silver, two of the most prolific assets of 2025. Silver, in particular, soared 148% last year. The precious metal is also an essential industrial metal for high-performance chips. EchoStar (+374%): The satellite telecommunications company rebounded after narrowly avoiding bankruptcy, thanks to massive license sales to AT&T and SpaceX that restored investor confidence and stabilized its financial situation. The stock also benefited from indirect exposure to SpaceX and the prospects of a possible IPO for the latter. Lumentum (+339%): The US specialist in optical components and photonics is being driven by the explosion in demand for optical connections for AI servers and data centers, which are now at the heart of its growth. Nearly 60% of its sales now come from cloud and AI infrastructure, although analysts anticipate a gradual slowdown in the pace of growth. Bloom Energy (+291%): The supplier of fuel cell energy solutions is benefiting from strong demand from data center operators for its solutions, which offer reliable and continuous energy for AI infrastructure. The group has established itself as a key partner in the sector through major agreements with Equinix, Oracle, and Brookfield. Micron (+239%): The memory chip and storage solutions manufacturer is benefiting from an exceptional cycle driven by the boom in data centers and agentic AI, which is boosting demand for memory and causing its margins to skyrocket. This momentum could enable the group to break away from the sector's historical cyclicality for good. Robinhood (+203%): The retail trading platform has experienced spectacular operational growth, with a doubling of revenue, record trading volumes, and strong expansion of its customer base. The rapid success of predictive markets, geographic expansion, and the introduction of new services (AI Assistant, personal banking, etc.) have been the main drivers. Renk (+192%): We chose the German industrial company, but all companies with direct or indirect exposure to the arms industry benefited from European government commitments to increase defense spending. The US disengagement and the war in Ukraine reinforced these needs. Rheinmetall, Saab, Rolls-Royce, Thales, Exosens, and Exail also benefited greatly from this trend in 2025. Disappointments of the year The Trade Desk (-67%): The advertising technology company specializing in programmatic advertising was one of the worst performers on the stock market in 2025, penalized by continued market share losses to Amazon, a slowdown in growth, and two profit warnings in February and August. Once perceived as a stock with a broad competitive advantage (moat), the company is now being questioned, especially as its valuation remains high despite the erosion of its model. Fiserv (-67%): The payment solutions and fintech services provider significantly underperformed in 2025, penalized by a profit warning, a leadership transition, product launch delays, and the underperformance of its Merchant Solutions business. Strategy (-47%): The technology company, which is heavily exposed to Bitcoin, continued to fall in 2025, penalized by the decline in cryptocurrencies, strong selling pressure, and a stock that remained below its main moving averages, signaling a persistent downward trend. Despite massive Bitcoin acquisitions, a strengthening of its cash position, and initiatives in AI, the market remains focused on crypto risk and the high volatility of the model. Lululemon (-45%): The premium sportswear brand had a difficult year in 2025, marked by a series of warnings about sales growth and margins, against a backdrop of changing consumer behavior, with consumers becoming more price-sensitive despite increased footfall. The market punished the loss of momentum of a former growth stock, increased competition, and uncertainties related to strategy and leadership. Chipotle (-38%): The premium Mexican fast food chain suffered in 2025 from a loss of momentum in its concept, with consumers tiring of an experience they considered less distinctive, which weighed on sales and led to several profit warnings. Diageo (-37%): A dark year for spirits, penalized by slowing demand, a deterioration in the product mix, and the emergence of anti-obesity drugs, which are changing consumer tastes and needs. It should also be noted that food companies had to abandon the strategy of passing on significant price increases under the guise of rampant inflation, as had been the case post-COVID. UnitedHealth (-35%): The largest US health insurer was the worst performer in the Dow in 2025, weighed down by a combination of exceptional shocks: the assassination of its CEO at the end of 2024, a profit warning in the spring, a downward revision of its outlook due to soaring medical costs, and the Trump administration's regulatory offensive against the sector.