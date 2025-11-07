Risk aversion resurfaced on financial markets this week as traders suddenly realized that tech stock valuations could be high. At the same time, uncertainty persists about the Fed's trajectory and the health of the US economy, while the government shutdown continues to prevent the release of most economic data. Volatility is therefore likely to continue in the coming sessions as companies release their next earnings reports.
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
46,987.1  -1.21%
Chart DOW JONES INDUST...
NASDAQ 100
25,059.81  -3.09%
Chart NASDAQ 100
FTSE 100
9,682.57  -0.36%
Chart FTSE 100
GOLD
US$3,999.43  +0.48%
Chart GOLD
WTI
US$59.77  -2.6%
Chart WTI
EURO / US DOLLAR
US$1.16  +0.29%
Chart EURO / US DOLLAR
This week's gainers and losers

Up:

Kenvue +17.47%: The stock surged after Kimberly-Clark announced plans to acquire the consumer health company for $48.7 billion, creating a major consumer staples giant combining brands like Huggies, Kleenex, Tylenol, and Band-Aid, with the deal expected to close in 2026.

Idexx Laboratories +12.54%: The veterinary diagnostics specialist revises its annual forecasts upwards. Customers continue to spend heavily on their pets' health despite a slight slowdown in clinic visits. Demand is strong for diagnostic equipment and software services. The company is preparing to expand its canine cancer screening range by next year.

Rivian Automotive +12.23%: The electric vehicle manufacturer has seen a sharp increase in deliveries ahead of the end of the federal tax credit. The group has reduced its losses and confirmed the launch of its R2 SUV for next year. The creation of an industrial robotics subsidiary has also been announced to diversify its activities.

Down:

Celsius -31.06%: The energy drink brand has seen strong sales growth and improved profitability despite rising production costs. But the valuation already reflected this strong performance. Investors were expecting better.

Doordash -19.68%: Expenses have risen too high for the California-based meal delivery specialist. The company plans to invest heavily between now and next year to accelerate its international expansion, strengthen its artificial intelligence platform, and develop autonomous delivery. These projects will inevitably impact margins in the short term.

Axon Enterprise -17.72%: The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are impacting the American security equipment manufacturer. Axon also announced the acquisition of the Carbyne emergency platform, which offers technology for law enforcement agencies.

Pinterest -18.16%: The visual discovery platform is suffering from competition from online advertising giants and declining corporate marketing budgets. However, its user base is growing, but monetization of new subscribers remains limited and the company is struggling to capitalize on advances in artificial intelligence.

International Consolidated Airlines -12.37%: The parent company of British Airways and Iberia suffered from the slowdown in leisure travel to the United States and pricing pressure in Europe. However, demand remains strong and bookings are giving cause for optimism for the end of the year. IAG is also continuing to invest in the customer experience and in-flight connectivity. The decline in the share price should be viewed in the context of its strong performance in recent months.

Chart Commodities
Commodities

Energy: The oil market remains bearish due to the prospect of a surplus in 2026. OPEC+ announced an increase of 137,000 barrels per day for December, but suspended any increase for the first quarter of 2026. Saudi Arabia's lower selling prices to Asian markets also point to a well-supplied market. Other factors contributing to price pressure include the prolonged partial shutdown of the US government, which is affecting economic activity and reducing demand for certain petroleum products such as jet fuel. Finally, sanctions against Russia continue to create divergence in the market. It is difficult to estimate how these measures could disrupt Russia's oil supplies to its main customers, notably China and India. In terms of prices, Brent is trading at around $66.80, compared with $62.60 for WTI.

Metals: Copper fell this week in London to $10,682 (3-month maturity). Despite the very strong price momentum this year, clouds are gathering on the demand side following the publication of a disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI index. The market is therefore taking a pause, awaiting the next Chinese economic indicators and any decisions by the US Federal Reserve on interest rates. Gold gained some ground and is hovering around $4,000. The precious metal is finding some support in the US government shutdown and the decline in equities. Investors view gold as a safe haven in this climate of uncertainty. In addition, the US job market weakened in October, fueling the likelihood of a rate cut, estimated at 67% for December. This increases the appeal of gold.

Agricultural products: Wheat, corn, and soybeans fell this week in Chicago. Initial hopes raised by China's temporary suspension of certain tariffs were tempered by limited purchases from Beijing. Wheat lost ground to 531 cents per bushel (December 2025 maturity), as did corn at 428 cents.

Chart Commodities
Macroeconomics

Macro: It was a difficult week for global stock markets despite positive seasonality and earnings reports that were generally better than expected. The Fed's less dovish-than-expected stance and the slow pace of AI investments in terms of productivity gains (and profits) largely explain the slide. However, we should not throw the baby out with the bathwater, especially since the US market has hardly taken a breather since mid-April, with the few consolidation phases not exceeding 4%. We will therefore be watching with interest the behavior of the S&P 500 around 6700/6690, as only a break below this level would signal a more significant consolidation. In terms of bond yields, the 10-year US Treasury has so far encountered resistance in the 4.14% to 4.24% range, as has the dollar index, which has failed to break through 100.25.

Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) fell back below the symbolic USD 100,000 mark this week. It is down nearly 10% and, as is often the case, is dragging the entire market down with it. Ether (ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency, is down more than 17% and is approaching USD 3,000. Solana (SOL) slipped nearly 20% and is now hovering around $150. Overall, nearly $400 billion in market capitalization evaporated from the crypto market this week. The reason? Risk aversion, with cryptocurrencies on the front line, and a slightly tense economic environment, which largely explains the decline. This latest episode shows that cryptocurrencies remain highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors and that their trajectories remain closely correlated with technology stocks, with the Nasdaq serving as a barometer. The narrative of adoption exposes them to the same headwinds: until the market regime returns to a clearly risk-on stance, the volatility of cryptocurrencies amplifies the turbulence in equities.

Historical Chart
The debate surrounding the speculative bubble surrounding AI has made investors somewhat nervous this week. Meanwhile, the ongoing shutdown in the United States continues to disrupt the publication of statistics. October's inflation figures, which should have been announced on Thursday, will probably not be released. In Europe, the ZEW index of German financial confidence (Tuesday) and UK Q3 GDP (Thursday) will be the main highlights of the week. On the corporate front, this week will see the release of results from Chinese tech giants (Alibaba, Tencent, Netease, and SMIC), US companies exposed to AI (CoreWeave, Applied Materials, etc.), and a few large European cap companies (Infineon, Siemens, Richemont, Allianz, etc.).
Have a great weekend.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.