Kenvue +17.47%: The stock surged after Kimberly-Clark announced plans to acquire the consumer health company for $48.7 billion, creating a major consumer staples giant combining brands like Huggies, Kleenex, Tylenol, and Band-Aid, with the deal expected to close in 2026.



Idexx Laboratories +12.54%: The veterinary diagnostics specialist revises its annual forecasts upwards. Customers continue to spend heavily on their pets' health despite a slight slowdown in clinic visits. Demand is strong for diagnostic equipment and software services. The company is preparing to expand its canine cancer screening range by next year.



Rivian Automotive +12.23%: The electric vehicle manufacturer has seen a sharp increase in deliveries ahead of the end of the federal tax credit. The group has reduced its losses and confirmed the launch of its R2 SUV for next year. The creation of an industrial robotics subsidiary has also been announced to diversify its activities.



Down: Celsius -31.06%: The energy drink brand has seen strong sales growth and improved profitability despite rising production costs. But the valuation already reflected this strong performance. Investors were expecting better. Doordash -19.68%: Expenses have risen too high for the California-based meal delivery specialist. The company plans to invest heavily between now and next year to accelerate its international expansion, strengthen its artificial intelligence platform, and develop autonomous delivery. These projects will inevitably impact margins in the short term. Axon Enterprise -17.72%: The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are impacting the American security equipment manufacturer. Axon also announced the acquisition of the Carbyne emergency platform, which offers technology for law enforcement agencies. Pinterest -18.16%: The visual discovery platform is suffering from competition from online advertising giants and declining corporate marketing budgets. However, its user base is growing, but monetization of new subscribers remains limited and the company is struggling to capitalize on advances in artificial intelligence. International Consolidated Airlines -12.37%: The parent company of British Airways and Iberia suffered from the slowdown in leisure travel to the United States and pricing pressure in Europe. However, demand remains strong and bookings are giving cause for optimism for the end of the year. IAG is also continuing to invest in the customer experience and in-flight connectivity. The decline in the share price should be viewed in the context of its strong performance in recent months.