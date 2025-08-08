|This week's gainers and losers
Up:
Astera Labs +36.75%: The chipmaker reported revenue and EPS far exceeding expectations, with sales up 150% and earnings up 238% year over year. It also issued above-consensus guidance for the third quarter, citing strong demand for its connectivity solutions for AI and cloud data centers.
Shopify +26.15%: Shares rose after the company’s second-quarter revenue increased by 31%. The company issued strong guidance for the third quarter, stating that the anticipated impact of tariffs never materialized, while highlighting accelerating demand, higher merchant prices, and growing adoption of its new AI-powered commerce tools.
Natera +12.91%: The company posted Q2 2025 revenue of $546.6 million, far above expectations, driven by strong test volume growth—especially a 50.6% surge in oncology testing—and raised its full-year revenue outlook.
AppLovin +20.26%: Q2 earnings beat estimates, with revenue up 77% to $1.26B, as investors cheered strong profitability and AI-driven ad growth. CEO Adam Foroughi said the company could see major benefits within 4–8 quarters from the Apple-Epic legal fallout, which may prompt developers to boost ad spending outside Apple’s App Store.
Diageo +10.92%: The alcoholic beverage producer reassured the market with its annual results. Its strategy now appears clearer, with no uncertainty about its direction and an end to negative revisions.
Doximity +16.13%: Shares rose after beating Q1 fiscal 2026 expectations, while raising guidance for Q2 and the full year. The company also acquired Canadian AI-driven clinical reference startup Pathway Medical for $26M in cash plus up to $37M in equity grants.
Down:
The Trade Desk -37%: The company issued revenue guidance of at least $717 million for the third quarter, indicating slowing growth, despite second-quarter results beating expectations. CEO Jeff Green cited tariff-related uncertainty affecting major advertisers.
Figma -35.98%: Shares fell 35% this week, erasing part of last week’s post-IPO surge that had more than tripled the initial offering price of $33. The drop comes despite expectations for 40% year-over-year second-quarter revenue growth and a $56 billion valuation—nearly triple Adobe’s failed 2022 acquisition bid.
Gartner -30.3%: Shares tumbled despite Q2 earnings of $3.53 per share and $1.69B in revenue beating estimates, as investors focused on weaker guidance. The company set 2025 EPS and revenue targets below Wall Street expectations, overshadowing its strong quarterly results.
Fortinet -23.59%: Q2 earnings and revenue slightly beat expectations but guidance met only modestly, while comments that 40–50% of its accelerated firewall refresh cycle is complete sparked concerns about future product growth.
|Commodities
Energy: The results are clear: -4.40% for WTI, -3.80% for Brent, oil prices have plummeted this week. Oil remains under pressure due to growing investor concerns about new tariffs imposed by the United States on various trading partners. These measures, which came into effect on Thursday, are reviving fears of a global economic slowdown, which could reduce demand for crude oil. In addition, the recent decision by OPEC+ has increased pressure on prices. The group has decided to bring forward the lifting of its production cuts, a measure intended to inject more than 2.2 million barrels per day into the market by September. On the geopolitical front, a meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin is scheduled. This could influence US sanctions against Russia and oil purchases by countries such as India and China. The new US tariffs also target these two major buyers of Russian oil, threatening their future imports and adding uncertainty to the market. Despite this uncertainty, strong summer demand continues to offset selling pressure. US oil inventories fell by 3 million barrels last week, indicating higher consumption. Finally, the possible reduction in Russian oil purchases by India under US pressure could intensify demand for other sources, particularly from the Middle East.
Metals: Copper prices rebounded in London on the back of two major factors: expectations of interest rate cuts in the US and supply problems in Chile. Investors also turned their attention to trade tensions between the US and China, with signs of easing likely to boost future demand for metals. On the LME, copper is trading at around $9,684 (spot price). Gold remains well supported and is benefiting fully from expectations of Fed rate cuts, as well as being seen as a defensive investment in a slowing economy. An ounce of gold now costs $3,400.
Agricultural products: Wheat, corn, and soybeans have begun a technical rebound in Chicago after reaching historically low levels. Low prices are stimulating global demand, which is translating into higher US exports. Wheat has rebounded to 520 cents (September 2025 contract), while corn is trading higher at 406 cents (December 2025 contract).
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Investors have clearly taken their summer break, and those who remain on duty are keeping their cool. Neither the introduction of tariffs nor downward revisions to job creation figures have managed to derail the upward trend. As the famous saying goes, “the market climbs a wall of worry,” which is essentially the hallmark of a bull market. Although there are many reasons to be fearful (and thus justify not investing), corporate results are generally better than expected and are fueling the upturn. However, it is important to be selective in your investment vehicles, as there are significant disparities. Next week will be marked by the release of the US consumer price index. The consensus forecast is for a limited increase of 0.1 point to +2.8% year-on-year. As usual, rather than focusing on the figure itself, we invite you to look closely at the reaction of the various benchmarks (S&P 500, 10-year US Treasury yields, the dollar and gold) in order to better understand the current narrative.
Crypto: Bitcoin rose 2% this week to around $116,500. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, soared 12% and is now flirting with $4,000, a level not seen since the end of 2024. The sector was buoyed (once again) by Trump this week. The US president has signed an executive order allowing alternative assets (private equity, unlisted real estate, cryptocurrencies) to be invested in 401(k) retirement plans, which were previously limited to traditional markets. The aim is to offer greater diversification and returns to the 90 million Americans who have a 401(k) plan, while stimulating private equity and the adoption of cryptocurrencies. But this opening up comes with risks: volatility, high fees, low liquidity and legal complexity. Backed by financial giants and the crypto industry, the measure could transform $9 trillion in savings, but its success will depend on buy-in from managers.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.