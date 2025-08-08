Up:

Astera Labs +36.75%: The chipmaker reported revenue and EPS far exceeding expectations, with sales up 150% and earnings up 238% year over year. It also issued above-consensus guidance for the third quarter, citing strong demand for its connectivity solutions for AI and cloud data centers.

Shopify +26.15%: Shares rose after the company’s second-quarter revenue increased by 31%. The company issued strong guidance for the third quarter, stating that the anticipated impact of tariffs never materialized, while highlighting accelerating demand, higher merchant prices, and growing adoption of its new AI-powered commerce tools.

Natera +12.91%: The company posted Q2 2025 revenue of $546.6 million, far above expectations, driven by strong test volume growth—especially a 50.6% surge in oncology testing—and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

AppLovin +20.26%: Q2 earnings beat estimates, with revenue up 77% to $1.26B, as investors cheered strong profitability and AI-driven ad growth. CEO Adam Foroughi said the company could see major benefits within 4–8 quarters from the Apple-Epic legal fallout, which may prompt developers to boost ad spending outside Apple’s App Store.

Diageo +10.92%: The alcoholic beverage producer reassured the market with its annual results. Its strategy now appears clearer, with no uncertainty about its direction and an end to negative revisions.

Doximity +16.13%: Shares rose after beating Q1 fiscal 2026 expectations, while raising guidance for Q2 and the full year. The company also acquired Canadian AI-driven clinical reference startup Pathway Medical for $26M in cash plus up to $37M in equity grants.

Down:

The Trade Desk -37%: The company issued revenue guidance of at least $717 million for the third quarter, indicating slowing growth, despite second-quarter results beating expectations. CEO Jeff Green cited tariff-related uncertainty affecting major advertisers.

Figma -35.98%: Shares fell 35% this week, erasing part of last week’s post-IPO surge that had more than tripled the initial offering price of $33. The drop comes despite expectations for 40% year-over-year second-quarter revenue growth and a $56 billion valuation—nearly triple Adobe’s failed 2022 acquisition bid.

Gartner -30.3%: Shares tumbled despite Q2 earnings of $3.53 per share and $1.69B in revenue beating estimates, as investors focused on weaker guidance. The company set 2025 EPS and revenue targets below Wall Street expectations, overshadowing its strong quarterly results.

Fortinet -23.59%: Q2 earnings and revenue slightly beat expectations but guidance met only modestly, while comments that 40–50% of its accelerated firewall refresh cycle is complete sparked concerns about future product growth.