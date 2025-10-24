Oil: Oil prices rebounded sharply this week, with Brent and WTI posting weekly gains of around 7%. The Trump administration sparked the rally by imposing sanctions on Russia's largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. These sanctions, in response to the conflict in Ukraine, aim to restrict the flow of oil from Russia and thus dry up Moscow's war economy. However, it should be noted that the immediate impact of these sanctions on Russian oil exports remains to be seen, as Russia is accustomed to circumventing such measures. More broadly, the resumption of talks between Trump and Xi seems to have temporarily calmed trade tensions, also contributing to the rebound in risky assets, including oil. Metals: Gold suffered a backlash this week, with significant profit-taking. The price of gold fell 4% on a weekly basis to around $4,060, ending a nine-week winning streak. In hindsight, this pause seems legitimate after a rally of more than 25% since September 1. This is especially true given that the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China is reducing demand for safe-haven assets. On the industrial metals front, copper rose in London, driven by possible stimulus measures in China. This is not the first time that financiers have hoped for a Chinese stimulus plan, which would boost demand for metals. Copper is trading at $10,854 per tonne for three-month delivery on the LME. Agricultural products: Wheat and corn futures remained relatively stable this week in Chicago. Wheat (December 2025 delivery) gained slightly to 512 cents, as did corn (same maturity) to 426 cents. Soybeans followed the same trend. A wait-and-see attitude is palpable as the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China is awaited.