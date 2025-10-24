Corporate earnings reports fueled high market volatility this week, causing sharp upward and downward movements. Overall, Europe remained stable, while Wall Street traded at record highs, buoyed by US inflation in line with expectations, which reinforced the likelihood of a rate cut by the Fed next week. At the same time, the trade dimension will be closely scrutinized as the meeting between Donald Trump and the Chinese president approaches.
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
47,207.12  +2.2%
Chart DOW JONES INDUST...
NASDAQ 100
25,358.16  +2.18%
Chart NASDAQ 100
FTSE 100
9,645.62  +3.11%
Chart FTSE 100
GOLD
$4,112.7  -2.95%
Chart GOLD
BRENT CRUDE OIL ...
$65.04  +6.62%
Chart BRENT CRUDE OIL ...
EURO / US DOLLAR
$1.16  -0.26%
Chart EURO / US DOLLAR
This week's gainers and losers

Up:

Intuitive Surgical +22.5%: The global leader in minimally invasive robotic surgery and designer of the da Vinci surgical system, soared after posting better-than-expected quarterly results. Demand is strong and the group is managing to maintain its impressive growth rate.

General Motors +19.32%: The automaker announced better-than-expected results for the third quarter. General Motors raised its forecasts, thanks to a lower-than-expected impact from tariffs.

LSEG +14.79%: The British stock exchange operator reported solid results. It will partially divest its Post Trade Solutions division and launch a major share buyback program.

CACI International +13.52%: The company specializing in defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity technologies has reassured investors about its future. The outlook for next year remains unchanged.

Down:

Netflix: -8.73%: Shares fell sharply after quarterly earnings missed expectations due to a tax-related charge, even as revenue growth and upbeat forecasts reflected continued strength in subscriptions and advertising.

Deckers Outdoor -12.9%: The owner of the Hoka and UGG brands is suffering from tariffs weighing on demand in the United States. Quarterly results exceeded expectations thanks to growth in wholesale trade and strong international sales. But the coming quarters are a cause for concern.

United Rentals -6.84%: The US leader in equipment rental is seeing its profitability decline, mainly due to high interest rates. However, demand in construction and industry remains strong.

Commodities

Oil: Oil prices rebounded sharply this week, with Brent and WTI posting weekly gains of around 7%. The Trump administration sparked the rally by imposing sanctions on Russia's largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. These sanctions, in response to the conflict in Ukraine, aim to restrict the flow of oil from Russia and thus dry up Moscow's war economy. However, it should be noted that the immediate impact of these sanctions on Russian oil exports remains to be seen, as Russia is accustomed to circumventing such measures. More broadly, the resumption of talks between Trump and Xi seems to have temporarily calmed trade tensions, also contributing to the rebound in risky assets, including oil.

Metals: Gold suffered a backlash this week, with significant profit-taking. The price of gold fell 4% on a weekly basis to around $4,060, ending a nine-week winning streak. In hindsight, this pause seems legitimate after a rally of more than 25% since September 1. This is especially true given that the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China is reducing demand for safe-haven assets. On the industrial metals front, copper rose in London, driven by possible stimulus measures in China. This is not the first time that financiers have hoped for a Chinese stimulus plan, which would boost demand for metals. Copper is trading at $10,854 per tonne for three-month delivery on the LME.

Agricultural products: Wheat and corn futures remained relatively stable this week in Chicago. Wheat (December 2025 delivery) gained slightly to 512 cents, as did corn (same maturity) to 426 cents. Soybeans followed the same trend. A wait-and-see attitude is palpable as the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China is awaited.

Macroeconomics

Macro: Despite the current shutdown in the United States, investors were treated to the release, albeit delayed, of the consumer price index for September. This was a good move, as inflation rose slightly by 0.1 points to +3.0% year-on-year, compared with an estimate of +3.1%. That was all it took to motivate hordes of buyers: the S&P 500 opened Friday above its previous record high at 6,764.58 points, erasing the blowout recorded on October 10 during yet another Trumpian move toward China. However, everything seems to be returning to normal with the prospect of a bilateral meeting between the two strongmen of the moment next week, which will also be marked by a new meeting of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. For the time being, expectations are for a further 25 basis point cut. To be continued.

Crypto: Calm in the cryptosphere after two bloody weeks. Bitcoin rebounded 2.31% to around $111,000, after falling 12% over the last fourteen days. Over this period, the total value of Bitcoin Spot ETFs fell by $20 billion, a sign of institutional investors pulling out amid renewed tensions between China and the US. In other news, Donald Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, overturning his conviction for violating the Bank Secrecy Act. This decision caused BNB to jump +4.5% before falling back at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has overtaken the US by approving the first Spot ETF on Solana (SOL), launched by ChinaAMC. In short, this is more of a technical respite than a real turnaround: the next steps will be played out between ETF flows, geopolitical weather, and regulatory direction.

With no compromise yet on the federal budget, the backlog of unreleased U.S. economic data is expected to keep growing next week. However, the Fed will make its scheduled announcement on monetary policy Wednesday evening. Futures markets still show a 99% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut.
At the same time, we're heading into the core week of earnings season, featuring results from the U.S. tech giants — Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta — as well as a broad range of European companies, from A for Air Liquide to V for Volkswagen, including Novartis, BNP, and TotalEnergies along the way. Given the recent volatility triggered by earnings releases, there could be more surprises ahead.

Enjoy your weekend!
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.