|This week's gainers and losers
Up:
General Motors +19.32%: The automaker announced better-than-expected results for the third quarter. General Motors raised its forecasts, thanks to a lower-than-expected impact from tariffs.
LSEG +14.79%: The British stock exchange operator reported solid results. It will partially divest its Post Trade Solutions division and launch a major share buyback program.
CACI International +13.52%: The company specializing in defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity technologies has reassured investors about its future. The outlook for next year remains unchanged.
Deckers Outdoor -12.9%: The owner of the Hoka and UGG brands is suffering from tariffs weighing on demand in the United States. Quarterly results exceeded expectations thanks to growth in wholesale trade and strong international sales. But the coming quarters are a cause for concern.
United Rentals -6.84%: The US leader in equipment rental is seeing its profitability decline, mainly due to high interest rates. However, demand in construction and industry remains strong.
|Commodities
Oil: Oil prices rebounded sharply this week, with Brent and WTI posting weekly gains of around 7%. The Trump administration sparked the rally by imposing sanctions on Russia's largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. These sanctions, in response to the conflict in Ukraine, aim to restrict the flow of oil from Russia and thus dry up Moscow's war economy. However, it should be noted that the immediate impact of these sanctions on Russian oil exports remains to be seen, as Russia is accustomed to circumventing such measures. More broadly, the resumption of talks between Trump and Xi seems to have temporarily calmed trade tensions, also contributing to the rebound in risky assets, including oil.
Metals: Gold suffered a backlash this week, with significant profit-taking. The price of gold fell 4% on a weekly basis to around $4,060, ending a nine-week winning streak. In hindsight, this pause seems legitimate after a rally of more than 25% since September 1. This is especially true given that the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China is reducing demand for safe-haven assets. On the industrial metals front, copper rose in London, driven by possible stimulus measures in China. This is not the first time that financiers have hoped for a Chinese stimulus plan, which would boost demand for metals. Copper is trading at $10,854 per tonne for three-month delivery on the LME.
Agricultural products: Wheat and corn futures remained relatively stable this week in Chicago. Wheat (December 2025 delivery) gained slightly to 512 cents, as did corn (same maturity) to 426 cents. Soybeans followed the same trend. A wait-and-see attitude is palpable as the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China is awaited.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Despite the current shutdown in the United States, investors were treated to the release, albeit delayed, of the consumer price index for September. This was a good move, as inflation rose slightly by 0.1 points to +3.0% year-on-year, compared with an estimate of +3.1%. That was all it took to motivate hordes of buyers: the S&P 500 opened Friday above its previous record high at 6,764.58 points, erasing the blowout recorded on October 10 during yet another Trumpian move toward China. However, everything seems to be returning to normal with the prospect of a bilateral meeting between the two strongmen of the moment next week, which will also be marked by a new meeting of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. For the time being, expectations are for a further 25 basis point cut. To be continued.
Crypto: Calm in the cryptosphere after two bloody weeks. Bitcoin rebounded 2.31% to around $111,000, after falling 12% over the last fourteen days. Over this period, the total value of Bitcoin Spot ETFs fell by $20 billion, a sign of institutional investors pulling out amid renewed tensions between China and the US. In other news, Donald Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, overturning his conviction for violating the Bank Secrecy Act. This decision caused BNB to jump +4.5% before falling back at the end of the week. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has overtaken the US by approving the first Spot ETF on Solana (SOL), launched by ChinaAMC. In short, this is more of a technical respite than a real turnaround: the next steps will be played out between ETF flows, geopolitical weather, and regulatory direction.
|Things to read this week
|
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.