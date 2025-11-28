Credo Technology +33.04%: The infrastructure networking solutions specialist has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with The Siemon Co. covering several patents related to Credo's active electrical cable technology.

Robinhood +19.75%: The company announced a new futures and derivatives exchange with Susquehanna to expand its fast-growing prediction-markets business, building on last year’s successful Kalshi partnership that has already generated 9 billion traded contracts from over a million users.

Broadcom +18.45%: The recent consolidation of Alphabet benefits the San Jose-based group, which is collaborating with Google Cloud on the Ironwood TPUs used to train Gemini 3 Pro.

Dell +8.85%: The server manufacturer reported better-than-expected results and encouraging forecasts, dispelling investor concerns about a possible slowdown in growth in the AI sector.



Down:

Zscaler -8.55%: The cloud cybersecurity specialist exceeded expectations thanks to strong demand for its AI-integrated solutions and growth in its Zero Trust offerings, cybersecurity solutions that do not trust any user or device by default and systematically verify each access. But here again, the forecasts are considered cautious.

Compass -3.5%: The catering giant is strong in North America, its main market. Forecasts are confirmed for 2026. However, the company is already highly valued and the economic climate does not encourage too much enthusiasm.

Deere -4.67%: The agricultural equipment manufacturer continues to face weak demand in large-scale agriculture. Tariffs are not helping matters. Construction and forestry activities are doing well, however. But profits are expected to decline further. The cycle is not favorable for the sector at present.

Workday -4.23%: The HR software specialist is seeing its internal growth slow down. In the public and higher education sectors, business has slowed, mainly due to the shutdown. In addition, the rise of AI, although widely integrated into new contracts, is creating as many opportunities as uncertainties for customers.





