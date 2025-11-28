|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
Credo Technology +33.04%: The infrastructure networking solutions specialist has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with The Siemon Co. covering several patents related to Credo's active electrical cable technology.
Robinhood +19.75%: The company announced a new futures and derivatives exchange with Susquehanna to expand its fast-growing prediction-markets business, building on last year’s successful Kalshi partnership that has already generated 9 billion traded contracts from over a million users.
Broadcom +18.45%: The recent consolidation of Alphabet benefits the San Jose-based group, which is collaborating with Google Cloud on the Ironwood TPUs used to train Gemini 3 Pro.
Dell +8.85%: The server manufacturer reported better-than-expected results and encouraging forecasts, dispelling investor concerns about a possible slowdown in growth in the AI sector.
Zscaler -8.55%: The cloud cybersecurity specialist exceeded expectations thanks to strong demand for its AI-integrated solutions and growth in its Zero Trust offerings, cybersecurity solutions that do not trust any user or device by default and systematically verify each access. But here again, the forecasts are considered cautious.
Compass -3.5%: The catering giant is strong in North America, its main market. Forecasts are confirmed for 2026. However, the company is already highly valued and the economic climate does not encourage too much enthusiasm.
Deere -4.67%: The agricultural equipment manufacturer continues to face weak demand in large-scale agriculture. Tariffs are not helping matters. Construction and forestry activities are doing well, however. But profits are expected to decline further. The cycle is not favorable for the sector at present.
Workday -4.23%: The HR software specialist is seeing its internal growth slow down. In the public and higher education sectors, business has slowed, mainly due to the shutdown. In addition, the rise of AI, although widely integrated into new contracts, is creating as many opportunities as uncertainties for customers.
|Commodities
Energy: There is palpable uncertainty surrounding oil prices, which are stabilizing ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting, where production is expected to remain unchanged. This decision follows a pause in the supply increases planned for the first quarter of 2026. The main area of uncertainty concerns global supplies of Russian oil, which are subject to US and European sanctions. The ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine add another layer of uncertainty. Although there are positive signs with an initial agreement sealed between the US and Ukraine, Russia could reject any proposal that deviates from previous discussions. These negotiations are obviously influencing oil prices, which initially fell but have recovered as the talks have stalled. In summary, the markets remain attentive to the progress of the peace talks, which, if successful, could reduce significant supply risks. In terms of prices, Brent is trading at around $62.70, compared to $58.90 for WTI.
Metals: Copper is heading for a strong weekly performance, boosted by a weaker US dollar and expectations of a rate cut by the Fed in December. Prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) approached $11,000 per tonne, marking a weekly gain of 2%. Gold also rose this week to $4,175 on expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy in the United States. The high probability of a Fed rate cut continues to support the gold market, enhancing its appeal as a safe haven. Silver is also gaining ground and testing its resistance at $54 once again. UBS has revised its price forecast for silver upwards, projecting that it will reach $60 per ounce by 2026.
Agricultural commodities: Grain prices have stabilized overall in Chicago, where wheat and corn are trading at 529 and 431 cents per bushel, respectively. The market is closely monitoring the level of Ukrainian grain exports, which are being hampered by rail infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes. Nevertheless, globally, supply remains abundant with good harvests in Argentina and Australia, which is weighing on prices.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: It was a short week for US stock markets due to Thanksgiving, which unfortunately did not benefit European stock markets. Without Wall Street to guide them, European markets were content to manage day-to-day business with low trading volumes, even though weekly gains were around 1.50%... thanks to the prospect of a Fed rate cut in December. As such, the 10-year yield hit its October low of 3.94%, which, if broken, will initially open up 3.86% before, dare we say it, 3.72%. In the absence of worsening unemployment and tangible signs of a possible recession, such a move should continue to support the equity market, even as seasonality is favorable.
Crypto: The bleeding has stopped for bitcoin. At least for now. After four weeks of freefall, down 25%, Bitcoin has rebounded 5% since Monday and is back above USD 90,000. However, November is historically the best month for Bitcoin. Since 2013, it has risen by an average of 41.19% during this month. But in 2025, the month is in the red with a drop of -16.77% so far. Only two other years have seen more painful Novembers, namely 2018 at -36.57% and 2019 at -17.27%. These statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, given that November 2013 skews the statistical average, as Bitcoin jumped +449% at the time, which significantly pulls the statistic upward. On the Bitcoin Spot ETF side, flows remain balanced after total assets under management fell from $169 billion to $117 billion since October 10. It will take greater economic visibility, a risk-on environment, particularly with the prospect of key interest rate cuts by the Fed, as well as positive catalysts specific to the cryptosphere to sustainably revive the crypto ecosystem.
