Merus +36.87%: The Dutch biotech company listed on the Nasdaq was acquired by Denmark's Genmab for $8 billion in cash, or $97 per share. Merus is developing a treatment for head and neck cancers, petosemtamab, which is currently in phase III and could hit the market as early as 2027.



Western Digital +22.86%: The group is benefiting from positive commercial news for memory manufacturers, thanks to the impact of AI. Morgan Stanley has reiterated its positive opinion on the stock, dramatically raising its target price from $99 to $171.



Pfizer +15.19%: The entire global pharmaceutical industry welcomed the terms of the first agreement signed between the White House and a laboratory (Pfizer in this case), which is seen as a template for others. The terms of the compromise are less unfavorable than the scenario initially envisaged, which raised fears of massive tariffs and forced price cuts. Several players in the sector (laboratories, medical equipment manufacturers) gained more than 10% this week, from A for AstraZeneca to Z for Zealand Pharma, including Roche and Merck KGaA.



Robinhood +22.08%: The broker, one of the stock market stars of the year, continues to enjoy a buying trend, with the stock already up 250% in 2025. Over the weekend, the company's CEO revealed that Robinhood has begun testing fully digital banking services with a limited number of customers.

JD Sports +16.07%: The sportswear retailer followed in the footsteps of its supplier Nike, whose quarterly results reassured investors, even if they were not spectacular. Fair Isaac +21.85%: The stock soared on Thursday after the announcement of a new credit score licensing offer directly to mortgage lenders, bypassing the role of credit bureaus as intermediaries. Equifax and Experian are particularly affected.



Down:

Tate & Lyle -18.82%: The manufacturer of food ingredients for mass consumption failed to impress, despite promising signs in recent months. The transformative acquisition of CP Kelco has yet to generate synergies, while market conditions remain challenging in North America and Europe. Annual expectations have been revised downward. DraftKings -16.42%: The sports betting and fantasy sports company faces intense competition from players such as Robinhood and Kalshi. The latter in particular is growing rapidly thanks to the large amounts of money being wagered. Rivian -12.44%: The electric vehicle manufacturer has reduced its delivery target range following the cancellation of a $7,500 federal tax rebate. In addition, Amazon has begun testing electric delivery vans developed by GM, raising concerns about future collaboration between the two companies. Amazon currently remains the largest shareholder ahead of Volkswagen. MercadoLibre -11.98% : Amazon is planning a new expansion in Brazil, where MercadoLibre generates more than half of its revenue. Competition in the South American e-commerce market is becoming increasingly fierce.



Exxon Mobil -3.38% : The oil giant announced on Tuesday the elimination of 2,000 jobs worldwide. Several companies in the sector have already made similar announcements. The decline in oil prices is forcing cost-cutting measures.