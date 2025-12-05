Up:



MongoDB +23.24%: The stock surged after the company beat Q3 expectations and raised its outlook, driven by booming AI-related demand and rapid growth of its Atlas cloud database platform.



American Eagle +13.19%: The company continues to benefit from the buzz created by its collaboration with Sydney Sweeney. American Eagle reported third-quarter results that far exceeded expectations.

Salesforce +13.03%: The cloud-based software business has raised its forecast for fiscal year 2026, thanks to strong demand from businesses for its AI agent platform, Agentforce.

Meta +3.93%: According to Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg's group is considering reducing its metaverse budget by up to 30%. This cost reduction is welcome news, given that the company is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI.



Down:

Pure Storage -20.83%: The specialist in data storage and management solutions is continuing its aggressive spending policy, while hinting at a possible transition to a subscription model: a prospect that does little to reassure the markets.



Wayfair -14.07%: Shares fell after Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” and cut its price target, citing weak holiday demand and softening consumer activity amid broader concerns highlighted by recent losses.

Kroger -6.79%: Consumer caution has led the American food retailer to revise its annual sales forecasts downward. The group has been particularly affected by the temporary suspension of the federal SNAP food assistance program.

Snowflake -8.94%: The cloud and data analytics company fell after issuing forecasts that were deemed too cautious, despite a solid quarter and new AI-related announcements. The market is concerned about a slowdown in growth and discounts on certain contracts.