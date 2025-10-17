Energy: Downward pressure continues to weigh on oil prices. Proof of this can be seen in the fact that Brent crude is approaching the $60 per barrel mark, while the US benchmark, WTI, has fallen below $57 per barrel. Several factors are contributing to this trend. Firstly, prices were affected by a recent phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, during which "great progress" was mentioned regarding a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This could allow Russian barrels to return to the market, putting downward pressure on prices, although at this stage this is just speculation. Second, US oil stocks rose unexpectedly last week. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude reserves increased by 3.5 million barrels, reinforcing concerns about a global supply glut. Despite this, OPEC states in its latest monthly report that global oil supply will closely follow demand until 2026, a scenario that differs greatly from that of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which continues to forecast a significant oversupply. Metals: Who can stop the gold rally? The barbarous relic continues to reach new historic highs. The price of gold has reached a new peak of $4,380 per ounce. This upward trajectory is fueled by increased trade tensions between the United States and China, concerns about credit risks in the United States, and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Gold has risen by more than 65% since the beginning of the year. Silver is also experiencing a sharp rise, reaching an increase of more than 80% in 2025 and a price exceeding $54 per ounce. On the industrial metals side, copper prices have fallen slightly, impacted by trade tensions and the US government shutdown. On the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper closed at $10,647 per ton. This decline was influenced by concerns about consumption in China. Nevertheless, forecasts of strong demand for copper, linked to investments in data centers and electrical infrastructure, are maintaining interest in this metal in the long term. Agricultural products: In Chicago, corn futures rebounded this week, marking their first weekly increase in five weeks. Investors are focusing on reports of potentially lower-than-expected US crop yields. In addition, rainy weather could delay harvests, further supporting prices. The most actively traded corn contract in Chicago (December 2025 delivery) rose to 423 cents. Wheat remained stable at around 503 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract).