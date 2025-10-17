|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
JB Hunt +20.25%: The trucking company surprised the market with better-than-expected results. Thanks to a $100 million cost-cutting plan, J.B. Hunt has managed to maintain its margins in a still-weak freight sector. Rigorous management and logistics optimization are paying off: the stock jumped nearly 17%, signaling a return of confidence.
Newmont +6.61%: Against a backdrop of renewed Sino-American tensions, economic uncertainty linked to the prolonged federal government shutdown, and persistent concerns about the banking sector, gold stocks are enjoying a sharp resurgence of interest. The company is benefiting from this strong demand for safe-haven assets.
Wells Fargo +7.29%: The major US bank posted a solid quarter with higher-than-expected earnings and raised its profitability target. Freed from the regulatory cap that had been limiting its growth, Wells Fargo is regaining momentum. Rising revenues, solid credit and growth in investment activities confirm its recovery. The stock is up significantly on the stock market.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise -5.9%: The group specializing in IT services for businesses has unveiled forecasts that fall well short of investors' expectations. In particular, its annual revenue and profit forecasts are considered too cautious.
Marsh & McLennan -8.42%: The brokerage firm has been penalized following the publication of disappointing results. Revenue growth remains solid, but margins are stagnating. The slowdown in the risk and insurance division is worrying investors. Analysts point to a more competitive environment and declining demand.
Northrop Grumman -4.65%: The announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza has led to profit-taking on defense stocks such as Northrop Grumman in the US, or Rheinmetall, Saab, and Renk in Europe. The upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, focused on a possible truce in Ukraine, could also influence the sector's performance in the coming days.
|Commodities
Energy: Downward pressure continues to weigh on oil prices. Proof of this can be seen in the fact that Brent crude is approaching the $60 per barrel mark, while the US benchmark, WTI, has fallen below $57 per barrel. Several factors are contributing to this trend. Firstly, prices were affected by a recent phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, during which "great progress" was mentioned regarding a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This could allow Russian barrels to return to the market, putting downward pressure on prices, although at this stage this is just speculation. Second, US oil stocks rose unexpectedly last week. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude reserves increased by 3.5 million barrels, reinforcing concerns about a global supply glut. Despite this, OPEC states in its latest monthly report that global oil supply will closely follow demand until 2026, a scenario that differs greatly from that of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which continues to forecast a significant oversupply.
Metals: Who can stop the gold rally? The barbarous relic continues to reach new historic highs. The price of gold has reached a new peak of $4,380 per ounce. This upward trajectory is fueled by increased trade tensions between the United States and China, concerns about credit risks in the United States, and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Gold has risen by more than 65% since the beginning of the year. Silver is also experiencing a sharp rise, reaching an increase of more than 80% in 2025 and a price exceeding $54 per ounce. On the industrial metals side, copper prices have fallen slightly, impacted by trade tensions and the US government shutdown. On the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper closed at $10,647 per ton. This decline was influenced by concerns about consumption in China. Nevertheless, forecasts of strong demand for copper, linked to investments in data centers and electrical infrastructure, are maintaining interest in this metal in the long term.
Agricultural products: In Chicago, corn futures rebounded this week, marking their first weekly increase in five weeks. Investors are focusing on reports of potentially lower-than-expected US crop yields. In addition, rainy weather could delay harvests, further supporting prices. The most actively traded corn contract in Chicago (December 2025 delivery) rose to 423 cents. Wheat remained stable at around 503 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract).
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Despite a generally favorable environment for equity markets (increased liquidity and encouraging earnings outlook), volatility made a strong comeback at the end of the week, not because of another angry tweet from Donald Trump about China, but because of credit risk from regional US banks, echoing the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. However, it would be risky and financially detrimental to throw the baby out with the bathwater, as there are no macroeconomic indicators pointing to an imminent recession. In other words, if there is a downturn, it should be used to strengthen equity positions. On the bond front, US interest rates continue to ease amid expectations of further monetary easing against a backdrop of growing concerns about the job market. The 2-year yield is thus trading below the 3.50% threshold.
Crypto: Second consecutive week of sharp correction in the crypto-asset market. After falling 6.84% last week, bitcoin has fallen nearly 8% since Monday and is now trading around USD 105,000. This latest decline in BTC is primarily due to macroeconomic shocks: Donald Trump's announcements of massive new tariffs against China and his "trade war" rhetoric already shook the market last week. Added to this are concerns about credit risk weighing on certain regional US banks. On the crypto front, chain liquidations of leveraged long positions triggered forced sales, while Bitcoin ETFs recorded significant net outflows, accentuating the downward pressure. More than $950 million was withdrawn from these exchange-traded products in a matter of days. As a result, Bitcoin is still unable to fully play its role as a safe haven, unlike gold, which continues to set new records. As is often the case, the decline in BTC is dragging down the entire market: Ether (ETH) is down 9%, Solana (SOL) is also down 9%, XRP is down 10%, and Binance Coin (BNB) is down 18%.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.