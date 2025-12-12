Energy: Oil prices continue to fall, with Brent reaching its lowest level since the end of October, at around £61 per barrel. One of the main causes of this decline is the forecast of an oil supply surplus. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently published forecasts predicting a continued increase in oil production in the United States, reaching a record 13.61 million barrels per day in 2025. However, a slight decline to 13.53 million barrels per day is expected in 2026. At the same time, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecasts an increase in global demand of around 1.3 to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2026. This demand will come mainly from non-OECD countries such as China and India. On the geopolitical front, the market is closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations on Ukraine. Similarly, the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker by the United States had a limited impact on prices. Under normal circumstances, such an event would have led to an increase in oil prices. Metals: Silver remains in excellent shape, breaking through the USD 60 per ounce mark and accelerating to USD 64.4. This year, silver has recorded an increase of around 120%, outperforming gold and its 65% gains. The combination of limited supply (silver mining production has fallen by around 3% this year), resilient industrial demand and investor appetite for precious metals explains this exceptional trajectory. Gold has also gained ground, driven by the weakening of the dollar and US bond yields after the Fed cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points. In London, the price of copper continues to rise, reaching near record levels. This upturn is fuelled by rumours of support measures in China, particularly for its real estate sector, which is crucial for demand for industrial metals. To date, copper has risen 32% since the beginning of the year, driven by fears of disruption and tight global supply. Agricultural products: In its latest monthly report, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) adjusted its forecasts for certain wheat and corn varieties. Global wheat stocks have been revised upwards to 274.9 million tonnes, due to increased production from several major producers. Wheat has logically lost ground in Chicago (530 cents per bushel, March 2026 expiry). The opposite is true for corn, as global stocks were revised downwards to 279.2 million tonnes due to lower production, allowing corn to rise to 446 pence (March 2026 contract).