|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
Metsera +56.81%: Pfizer enters the race for obesity treatments with the acquisition of Metsera at $47.50 per share. This amount could reach $70, for a total bill of $7.3 billion, if certain milestones are achieved in the coming years.
Petershill Partners +32.33%: The British company, controlled by Goldman Sachs' asset management division, will delist after paying its shareholders $921 million, based on $4.15 per share, subject to the necessary approvals. The company will delist from the London Stock Exchange on December 4 and return to private ownership.
Kingfisher +19.78%: The owner of B&Q raised its annual profit and cash flow forecasts this week after reporting better-than-expected half-year results. This positive announcement confirms the indications provided by other indicators in the sector.
Iren Limited +8.33%: The Australian company listed in the United States has been boosted by its announcements regarding capacity expansion in the field of AI cloud servers. Strong demand offers increased visibility, allowing for significant investments, according to management.
|Commodities
Energy: Falling stocks in the United States and growing geopolitical tensions are supporting oil prices in the short term. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure are prompting Moscow to limit its fuel exports until the end of the year. These announcements only affect a small proportion of refined product exporters, but they demonstrate the impact of the war on the Russian oil industry. In the United States, crude oil stocks fell by 600,000 barrels, while markets had expected an increase. Finally, observers are divided on the potential supply surplus that is looming. OPEC+ is increasing its supply, but some sources point to the difficulties encountered in reaching the planned level. The expanded cartel is currently delivering around 500,000 barrels per day below its targets, according to Reuters, due to a chronic lack of investment that is limiting production capacity. In terms of prices, Brent is trading at around $68.40, compared with $64.50 for WTI.
Metals: The price of copper has risen above the $10,000 mark in London, and even higher, with the cash price reaching $10,312. Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second-largest copper mine, declared force majeure after a fatal landslide interrupted operations. This event caused prices to soar on the LME, with copper trading at its highest level since May 2024. Supply forecasts for 2025 and 2026 have been revised downward, increasing concerns about market shortages. In the precious metals market, gold remains popular despite uncertainty over the Fed's interest rate policy. Its price is trading close to its all-time high, supported by the weak dollar, central bank purchases, and geopolitical tensions. The rest of the sector is also in excellent shape: platinum is up 9% in five days, while silver has gained around 4.70% over the same period.
Agricultural products: There is a wide gap in performance between coffee, which rose 3% this week, and cocoa, which fell 4%. In between, grains are treading water. A bushel of wheat (December 2025 contract) is trading at 524 cents, while corn (same maturity) is trading at 424 cents per bushel.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: The midweek slump in financial markets does not appear to be a prelude to a major consolidation. Third-quarter corporate earnings forecasts are still expected to show a sharp rise and should therefore logically fuel the upward trend. The latest inflation figures were in line with expectations, while US households are spending at a slightly higher rate than forecast. Overall, these macroeconomic data do not call into question the central scenario of a continuation of the monetary easing cycle. The only potential downside is the recovery of the dollar, which will need to be monitored closely, even as bond yields face intermediate resistance, such as 4.20% on the 10-year US bond.
Crypto: Bitcoin has fallen 5.5% since Monday and is back below the $110,000 mark. This decline can be explained, on the one hand, by approximately $500 million in net outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETFs and, on the other hand, by 30,000 BTC sent to exchange platforms (Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, etc.) for sale. The trend is also being felt in other cryptocurrencies: Ether (ETH) is down 11% and back below $4,000, Solana (SOL) is down 4% to $190, and XRP (XRP) is down 3% to $2.69. Investors also had their eyes on Tether this week, with the stablecoin giant in talks to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion, according to Bloomberg. Such a move would give Tether an estimated valuation of $500 billion, placing it among the world's most valuable private companies, alongside OpenAI and SpaceX.
|Things to read this week
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.