Energy: Falling stocks in the United States and growing geopolitical tensions are supporting oil prices in the short term. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure are prompting Moscow to limit its fuel exports until the end of the year. These announcements only affect a small proportion of refined product exporters, but they demonstrate the impact of the war on the Russian oil industry. In the United States, crude oil stocks fell by 600,000 barrels, while markets had expected an increase. Finally, observers are divided on the potential supply surplus that is looming. OPEC+ is increasing its supply, but some sources point to the difficulties encountered in reaching the planned level. The expanded cartel is currently delivering around 500,000 barrels per day below its targets, according to Reuters, due to a chronic lack of investment that is limiting production capacity. In terms of prices, Brent is trading at around $68.40, compared with $64.50 for WTI. Metals: The price of copper has risen above the $10,000 mark in London, and even higher, with the cash price reaching $10,312. Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second-largest copper mine, declared force majeure after a fatal landslide interrupted operations. This event caused prices to soar on the LME, with copper trading at its highest level since May 2024. Supply forecasts for 2025 and 2026 have been revised downward, increasing concerns about market shortages. In the precious metals market, gold remains popular despite uncertainty over the Fed's interest rate policy. Its price is trading close to its all-time high, supported by the weak dollar, central bank purchases, and geopolitical tensions. The rest of the sector is also in excellent shape: platinum is up 9% in five days, while silver has gained around 4.70% over the same period. Agricultural products: There is a wide gap in performance between coffee, which rose 3% this week, and cocoa, which fell 4%. In between, grains are treading water. A bushel of wheat (December 2025 contract) is trading at 524 cents, while corn (same maturity) is trading at 424 cents per bushel.