United Therapeutics +31.42%: The biotechnology company surged after its nebulized Tyvaso showed strong effectiveness in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, lifting shares of rivals Insmed and Liquidia as well.

Ciena +24.18%: The software and services developer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue and announced plans to lay off 4%-5% of its workforce, alongside guidance for continued growth and improving margins.

Sandisk Corporation +30.65%: SanDisk’s stock is rising on surging demand for enterprise solid-state drives, fueled by hyperscale investments, a market shift from hard drives, tight HDD supply, and its strong position with advanced NAND technology.

Alphabet +9.2% : The tech giant gained $234 billion in market value after a favorable antitrust ruling allowed it to keep Chrome and Android, avoiding a breakup while reinforcing confidence in its search and AI businesses.

Fresnillo +18.46%: The British mining group is one of investors' favorite ways to gain exposure to the bullish rally in gold and silver. The price of gold rose 35% in 2025, while silver climbed more than 40%.

Currys +14.6%: The British electronics and appliance chain surprised analysts with strong quarterly results and an unexpected share buyback. This revival has allowed the stock to return to its highest levels since the end of 2021.



Down:

Figma -21.94%: The design software developer's stock its lowest since July’s IPO, despite beating revenue estimates in its first earnings report, as investors reacted to volatility following its initial 250% surge and subsequent steep decline.

Lucid Group -7.02% : Investors reacted negatively to the EV maker’s reverse stock split, viewing it as a sign of ongoing trouble.

CoreWeave -13.54% : Major insiders, including Magnetar Financial and top executives, dumped hundreds of millions in shares after the IPO lockup expired, sparking investor concerns despite strong revenue growth in the booming AI market.

Circle Internet Group -13.2%: Circle stock was hampered after Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and an $85 target, warning that rising competition, regulatory changes, and potential Fed rate cuts could erode USDC’s growth and profitability despite the stock’s 500% post-IPO surge.

Jet2 -10.57%: The British low-cost airline has announced that its annual operating profit will be close to the lower end of the forecast range, between £449 million and £496 million, due to limited visibility on bookings. Seats are still available for sale for summer and winter.