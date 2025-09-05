|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
United Therapeutics +31.42%: The biotechnology company surged after its nebulized Tyvaso showed strong effectiveness in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, lifting shares of rivals Insmed and Liquidia as well.
Ciena +24.18%: The software and services developer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue and announced plans to lay off 4%-5% of its workforce, alongside guidance for continued growth and improving margins.
Sandisk Corporation +30.65%: SanDisk’s stock is rising on surging demand for enterprise solid-state drives, fueled by hyperscale investments, a market shift from hard drives, tight HDD supply, and its strong position with advanced NAND technology.
Alphabet +9.2% : The tech giant gained $234 billion in market value after a favorable antitrust ruling allowed it to keep Chrome and Android, avoiding a breakup while reinforcing confidence in its search and AI businesses.
Fresnillo +18.46%: The British mining group is one of investors' favorite ways to gain exposure to the bullish rally in gold and silver. The price of gold rose 35% in 2025, while silver climbed more than 40%.
Currys +14.6%: The British electronics and appliance chain surprised analysts with strong quarterly results and an unexpected share buyback. This revival has allowed the stock to return to its highest levels since the end of 2021.
Figma -21.94%: The design software developer's stock its lowest since July’s IPO, despite beating revenue estimates in its first earnings report, as investors reacted to volatility following its initial 250% surge and subsequent steep decline.
Lucid Group -7.02% : Investors reacted negatively to the EV maker’s reverse stock split, viewing it as a sign of ongoing trouble.
CoreWeave -13.54% : Major insiders, including Magnetar Financial and top executives, dumped hundreds of millions in shares after the IPO lockup expired, sparking investor concerns despite strong revenue growth in the booming AI market.
Circle Internet Group -13.2%: Circle stock was hampered after Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and an $85 target, warning that rising competition, regulatory changes, and potential Fed rate cuts could erode USDC’s growth and profitability despite the stock’s 500% post-IPO surge.
Jet2 -10.57%: The British low-cost airline has announced that its annual operating profit will be close to the lower end of the forecast range, between £449 million and £496 million, due to limited visibility on bookings. Seats are still available for sale for summer and winter.
|Commodities
Oil. Black gold fell for the third consecutive session on Friday, weighed down by a surprise rise in US inventories and rumors of increased production within OPEC+. Brent and WTI fell by around 2% over the week, to $66.20 and $61.70 respectively. However, the market remains buoyed by geopolitical tensions and risks weighing on global supply.
Precious metals. Gold hit a new record high of $3,560 per ounce this week, in what looks set to be the precious metal's best weekly performance in three months. It has risen 35% since January 1. Silver is not far behind, at $40.65 per ounce at the end of the week, up 41% in 2025. Precious metals are benefiting from the prospect of lower interest rates and a weaker dollar.
Industrial metals. This week, the focus is on copper prices, which are strong thanks to a weaker dollar, hopes for a recovery in China, and expectations of a cut in US interest rates. The three-month LME contract was trading at around $9,939 per ton on Friday, close to its five-month high. Supply remains tight, particularly in Asia, where JX Advanced Metals is considering reducing production. Other industrial metals such as aluminum, zinc, and tin also rose on the LME at the end of the week.
Agricultural commodities. Wheat and soybean prices in Chicago rebounded at the end of the week after a decline in producer sales, although both contracts remain down for the week. Wheat gained 0.7% to $5.23 per bushel, but lost 2.1% over the week, while soybeans rose 0.2% to $10.35, posting a second consecutive weekly decline. Brazilian soybean exports are up sharply, exacerbating the United States' difficulties in selling its stocks without China.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: This time it's certain. The latest report on job creation confirmed the information previously released by the JOLTS survey and then by ADP data: the job market is slowing. America created 22,000 jobs in August, compared with a forecast of 73,000. The reaction on the 2-year yield was immediate: with a 10 basis point drop to 3.49%, it confirms monetary easing at the next Federal Reserve meeting. The question now is whether this easing is the beginning of a new cycle of monetary easing. In the meantime, the dollar is stumbling, stock indices are rising, and gold continues to break records.
Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded 4.5% since Monday, erasing last week's losses and now trading at around $10,000 below its August all-time high. September is traditionally an unfavorable month for BTC: since 2013, it has posted an average performance of -3.19%, making it the worst month of the year for the cryptocurrency. But this time, the prospect of a cut in key interest rates in the United States could change the game, as history has shown that this type of decision has always been favorable to bitcoin. We will have the answer at the end of the month. As for other cryptocurrencies, ether (ETH) is stagnating at around $4,450, Solana (SOL) is up 4.5%, while Binance Coin (BNB) remains frozen at $850.
|Things to read this week
|
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.