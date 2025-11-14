Up:



Eli Lilly +10.92%: Stock is surging to record highs after a sweeping price-cut deal with the Trump administration dramatically expands access to its obesity and diabetes drugs, boosting sales expectations and strengthening its overall market position.



SSE +19.19% : The British electricity producer has unveiled a new strategic plan based on a major investment programme designed to strengthen its networks and support its growth. The company has also raised funds to finance its various projects.

Barrick Mining +11.91%: The North American gold giant is benefiting from high prices for its precious metal despite a decline in production. Dividends have been raised and share buybacks are proceeding apace thanks to a sharp increase in cash flow. The strategy is refocused on North America, while solutions are being sought for the business in Mali.



SanDisk +6.13%: The company's latest results show a strong sales rebound and rising demand that support a more optimistic outlook.



Down: Coreweave -25.62%: The cloud infrastructure specialist has revised its forecasts downwards following the announcement of a delay at one of its data centre providers. 3i Group -20.73%: Shareholders in the British holding company are concerned about its heavy reliance on its stake in Action. The retailer's like-for-like sales are showing signs of slowing down. The market has also factored in a valuation adjustment as the premium became high. Finally, the environment is challenging for private equity transactions. Strategy -17.43%: The company, known as the largest holder of Bitcoin, is suffering from the weakness of the cryptocurrency, whose price remains sensitive to fluctuations in technology stocks and the macroeconomic climate. Technology companies -6.86%: With the prolonged shutdown wreaking havoc on the US economy and clouding the picture on the monetary policy to be adopted, technology stocks such as Oracle, Nvidia and Palantir are facing a growing wave of investor risk aversion.