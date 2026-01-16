Energy: The oil market ended the week on a mixed note after a period of high volatility. While prices rose at the beginning of the week due to geopolitical tensions, the trend reversed on Thursday. The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude fell to around $64.50, while US WTI traded at around $59.70. This decline in prices was the result of easing fears about supply in the Middle East. Donald Trump said that the violence in Iran had stopped, which reduces the likelihood of immediate US military intervention. Investors are therefore withdrawing the risk premium they had factored in due to threats to Iranian production (3.2 million barrels per day) and the Strait of Hormuz. The geopolitical risk premium is fading, but it has not disappeared. Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure, particularly platforms in the Caspian Sea. At the same time, Washington is considering tougher sanctions against countries that import Russian energy. In Venezuela, the US is maintaining maximum pressure on Caracas. US forces seized a sixth tanker, the Veronica, in the Caribbean. Metals: Gold and silver hit new highs before falling back at the end of the week. Gold reached a record high of $4,650 per ounce on Wednesday. The yellow metal benefited from its status as a safe haven. Investors are concerned about multiple geopolitical tensions (Venezuela, Greenland, Iran) and threats to the independence of the US Federal Reserve. But it is clear that the pressure is easing. President Donald Trump has adopted a more moderate tone regarding Iran and Jerome Powell. At the same time, stronger-than-expected US employment figures have strengthened the dollar, weighing on gold denominated in greenbacks. As for silver, volatility remains very high. Silver jumped to a record high of $93.50 per ounce before falling sharply to around $88.50. The gray metal has performed remarkably well, rising 20% since the beginning of the year. Finally, on the London Metal Exchange (LME), copper hit a record high of $13,407 on Wednesday before correcting to around $13,100. Agricultural products: The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weighed on prices. The agency revised its production and stock estimates for the 2025/2026 season upwards, confirming a well-supplied market. Wheat lost ground to 515 cents, as did corn to 421 cents per bushel (March 2026 contracts).