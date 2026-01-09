Energy: Crude oil prices ended the week higher. A barrel of Brent North Sea crude traded at around $62.30, while US light crude (WTI) traded at around $58. Broadly speaking, political tensions in Venezuela and Iran are supporting prices, despite the continuing global supply surplus. The situation in Venezuela continues to dominate the news. Following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration announced its intention to take indefinite control of the Venezuelan oil sector. Washington plans to sell up to 50 million barrels of oil currently stored by the national company PDVSA. Major players such as Chevron, Vitol, and Trafigura are competing for these export contracts. Investors are also keeping a close eye on Iran. Protests against economic hardship and reported internet blackouts in several major cities are fueling fears about the stability of the country's production. These geopolitical risks are currently offsetting the bearish signals from market fundamentals, with global supply remaining in surplus. Metals: The price of copper reached a record high of $13,000 per ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME) this week. Tightening supply, US tariffs, and the risk of shortages are contributing to this sharp rise. The surge in copper prices has reignited speculation about a merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore. Discussions are reportedly back on track to form the world's largest mining group, with a combined enterprise value of $263 billion. On the precious metals front, gold stabilized at around $4,470 per ounce after reaching a record high of nearly $4,550 at the end of December. Tensions in Ukraine and the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the United States are supporting demand for safe-haven assets. Purchases by central banks are also reinforcing this trend. Silver is outperforming, with a weekly increase of around 6%. It is benefiting both from its status as a safe haven and from industrial demand linked to electrification. Agricultural products: Wheat is up in Chicago, at 515 cents per bushel (March 2025 contract). Market fundamentals, marked by abundant global supply, are taking a back seat to geopolitical risks. Recent Russian strikes in Ukraine, which caused massive power outages in the southeast of the country, have reignited concerns about Black Sea supplies. Also in Chicago, corn gained ground to 445 cents, as did soybeans to 1066 cents.