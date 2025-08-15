Once again, it's been a good week for stocks. For now, nothing seems to be able to stop the upward momentum. Even higher-than-expected inflation figures in the US haven't dampened investor confidence that the Fed will cut interest rates in September. Wall Street hit new highs this week.
This week's gainers and losers

Up:

Paramount Skydance +30.54%: Shares surged as much as 60% Wednesday despite no significant changes in the company’s financial outlook, leading market watchers to label it a potential "meme stock" driven by a small public float and heavy trading volume.

RadNet +26.41%: It reported record Q2 2025 results, with revenue up 8.4% to $498.2 million and adjusted EBITDA up 12.3%, driven by strong growth in advanced imaging procedures and a revenue increase in its Digital Health segment. The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Intel +26.41%: Shares rose after reports that the Trump administration is in talks to take a stake in the chipmaker to support its delayed Ohio manufacturing hub, though details of the potential deal remain unclear. Analysts say the move could provide a crucial lifeline for Intel, which has struggled to keep pace with rivals in AI chips, and would represent a rare government intervention to bolster US semiconductor production.

Reddit +14.42%: Reddit’s blowout Q2 earnings report on July 31 sent shares to record highs, fueled by strong digital ad growth and better-than-expected daily active user gains, with revenue jumping 78%. The surge marks a sharp rebound from a steep spring sell-off driven by tariff concerns and reliance on Google search.

Down:

Coreweave -22.83%: The AI cloud specialist reported a quarterly loss as revenue more than tripled. Margins remain under pressure in the short term, but the outlook remains positive, with a full order book and the upcoming integration of Core Scientific eagerly anticipated.

Coherent -19.09%: The company issued slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue guidance, overshadowing its strong Q2 results.

Hims & Hers Health -11.4%: The stock was hampered by a Bloomberg report that the FTC has been investigating the company's advertising and subscription cancellation practices for over a year.

Commodities

Energy: Oil remains under pressure. Proof of this is that Brent reached USD 65 in the middle of the week, marking a decline of around 7% since the beginning of the month. This decline is fueled by bearish forecasts from the International Energy Agency, combined with concerns about sanctions against Russia. The IEA forecasts a significant increase in oil stocks by the end of the year and in 2026, due to global oversupply. Global oil demand is expected to grow, but at a much slower pace than global production, partly thanks to OPEC+ efforts to reopen the taps. Added to this are tensions surrounding the meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, where a possible ceasefire in Ukraine could lead to an easing of US sanctions against Russia, allowing more Russian oil to enter the already oversupplied global market. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, anything is possible, as a failure of the talks could instead lead to additional sanctions from Trump. Finally, weak Chinese economic indicators, particularly in industrial production and retail sales, are also weighing on the oil market, heightening fears of a slowdown in global demand.

Metals: Copper rose slightly over the week, trading at USD 9,766 in London (spot price). Caution seems to be prevailing in the short term in the face of headwinds: the surge in the dollar, uncertainty over Chinese demand and, of course, tariffs. Nevertheless, Antofagasta, a major Chilean producer listed in London, posted a solid performance, reporting a nearly 60% increase in profits thanks to higher production and, above all, high prices. Gold stabilized at $3,340 despite the release of strong producer price inflation figures in the US. The prospects of a massive rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting are fading. Investors are also focusing on the planned meeting between the US and Russian presidents on the conflict in Ukraine, which is influencing gold's status as a safe haven.

Agricultural products: Corn futures in Chicago posted a weekly decline of around 1.5% to 400 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract). This downward spiral is fueled by upward revisions to US and Brazilian crop estimates, pointing to a well-supplied global market. The trend is similar for December wheat, which resumed its downward trend at 526 cents per bushel.

Macroeconomics
Macro: The week started on a positive note with lower-than-expected US consumer price index figures, reinforcing expectations of a rate cut in September and boosting equity markets. However, the end of the week was marked by a second, less encouraging statistic: producer prices came in well above expectations, dampening investor enthusiasm somewhat. Is this enough to threaten the current momentum? Nothing allows us to be so categorical at this stage, but as prudent operators, we will be monitoring the reaction of long-term rates to detect any signs of rebellion by the "bond vigilantes."

Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new milestone this week, surpassing $124,500 for the first time in its history. This rapid rise in the middle of the week was followed by a drop back below $120,000 on Friday. Attention has shifted to ether (ETH) this week. The second most valuable cryptocurrency on the market is flirting with its all-time high of $4,800 reached at the end of 2021. ETH is up nearly 10% this week, and the surge is 190% since the beginning of April. This jump has been driven by Peter Thiel's high-profile entry into ETHZilla, the commercial entity of the publicly traded company 180 Life Sciences, which holds more than 82,000 ETH and plans to place them in DeFi to generate revenue. The announcement reinforced the idea of an American-style “crypto treasury” on Ethereum, reminiscent of MicroStrategy's bitcoin strategy.

Next week is expected to be relatively calm for the markets, with many traders and investors still on summer vacation. Those who are active will be watching a handful of key events: PMI activity surveys from both the U.S. and Europe, eurozone inflation data, and earnings reports from Walmart, Home Depot, and Target that should shed light on the state of U.S. consumer spending. The week wraps up with the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming—often seen as a policy tone-setter for central bankers worldwide—where Jerome Powell's remarks will be closely watched.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.