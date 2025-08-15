Energy: Oil remains under pressure. Proof of this is that Brent reached USD 65 in the middle of the week, marking a decline of around 7% since the beginning of the month. This decline is fueled by bearish forecasts from the International Energy Agency, combined with concerns about sanctions against Russia. The IEA forecasts a significant increase in oil stocks by the end of the year and in 2026, due to global oversupply. Global oil demand is expected to grow, but at a much slower pace than global production, partly thanks to OPEC+ efforts to reopen the taps. Added to this are tensions surrounding the meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, where a possible ceasefire in Ukraine could lead to an easing of US sanctions against Russia, allowing more Russian oil to enter the already oversupplied global market. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, anything is possible, as a failure of the talks could instead lead to additional sanctions from Trump. Finally, weak Chinese economic indicators, particularly in industrial production and retail sales, are also weighing on the oil market, heightening fears of a slowdown in global demand. Metals: Copper rose slightly over the week, trading at USD 9,766 in London (spot price). Caution seems to be prevailing in the short term in the face of headwinds: the surge in the dollar, uncertainty over Chinese demand and, of course, tariffs. Nevertheless, Antofagasta, a major Chilean producer listed in London, posted a solid performance, reporting a nearly 60% increase in profits thanks to higher production and, above all, high prices. Gold stabilized at $3,340 despite the release of strong producer price inflation figures in the US. The prospects of a massive rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting are fading. Investors are also focusing on the planned meeting between the US and Russian presidents on the conflict in Ukraine, which is influencing gold's status as a safe haven. Agricultural products: Corn futures in Chicago posted a weekly decline of around 1.5% to 400 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract). This downward spiral is fueled by upward revisions to US and Brazilian crop estimates, pointing to a well-supplied global market. The trend is similar for December wheat, which resumed its downward trend at 526 cents per bushel.