Macro: Following announcements by central banks, which came as no real surprise from the Fed, the ECB or the BoE, investors focused on recent unemployment and inflation figures in the United States. While the former were received rather coldly, the fall in consumer prices allowed the indices to recover somewhat, without however managing to offset the losses conceded in previous days. The end of the quarter and the year is marked by the last settlement day, synonymous with the triple witching hour, before the arrival of Santa Close. In the absence of a year-end rally, we can always take comfort in looking back at how far we have come since the lows of last April. Since the beginning of December, there has been little news that seems capable of making a real difference: bond yields are flat, gold is close to its historic highs and the indices are consolidating at flat levels. See you next year to write a new page in the stock market! Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) remains stable this week, trading around USD 88,000. However, the US Senate has just confirmed Michael Selig as head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which has legal jurisdiction over Bitcoin and has a track record of supporting cryptocurrencies. He has worked with the SEC's Crypto Task Force and has repeatedly stated his desire to make the United States ‘the global capital of cryptocurrencies’, echoing the sentiments of the country's president. This is good news for the cryptosphere on paper, but it is not enough to revive the market. There have even been outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs this week, with total assets under management down to $111 billion from $164 billion in October. At this stage, Bitcoin is projected to decline by 5.5% in 2025, after surging 120% in 2024 and 155.8% in 2023. Ether (ETH) is down 3% this week, falling back below the £3,000 mark. Solana (SOL) is down 2.6% at around £125, while XRP (XRP) is down 5.8% at £1.87.