|This week's gainers and losers
Up:
UnitedHealth +1.12%: Berkshire Hathaway's $1.57 billion investment in UnitedHealth boosted the stock. This is a typical investment for Warren Buffett, who tends to buy quality companies that are temporarily out of favor with the market.
WH Smith -34.23%: The British bookstore and newsstand chain has revised its annual forecasts downward after an external audit found that its results in North America, its second-largest market, had been overstated. However, the stock limited its losses at the end of the week.
Walmart -3.17%: For the first time in 13 quarters, the retail giant reported earnings per share below expectations. This streak was broken due to exceptional costs.
Applied Materials +0.45%: The company released very disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, despite a better-than-expected third quarter. Management pointed to volatility in Chinese demand, foundry timing, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
|Commodities
Energy: It is difficult to predict the short-term outlook for oil, which remains dependent on discussions regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Although there was initially some enthusiasm for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin, current tensions, particularly the recent Russian strikes on Ukraine, make a ceasefire seem less likely. This situation could lead to tougher sanctions on Russian oil, although once again, uncertainty remains over the US position towards Moscow. In terms of prices, oil has picked up again. Brent is trading at $67.60, while US WTI is up to $63.50.
Metals: Copper prices remained stable this week in London, at around $9,724 per tonne (cash price). Despite the surge in the dollar, industrial metals benefited from strong US manufacturing PMI figures for August. On the supply side, operators are adopting a wait-and-see approach to a potential reassessment of production forecasts by Codelco due to an accident at the El Teniente mine. In precious metals, gold remained flat throughout the week at around $3,330. Here too, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach in the absence of catalysts ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.
Agricultural products: Grains began a technical rebound in Chicago, but the underlying trend remains bearish due to abundant supply. Wheat is trading around 528 cents per bushel (December 2025 contract). Corn for December 2025 delivery is also up at 411 cents per bushel.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Sometimes you have to be patient. Despite some conflicting economic statistics published in the United States, investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole. As a result, US indices posted modest declines until Friday afternoon. All it took was a few magic words for everything to change in a late-day rally, in an attempt to end the week in positive territory. The Federal Reserve chairman spoke of adjusting monetary policy in light of employment data. Translation: there seems to be a consensus for a rate cut in September.
Crypto: Bitcoin fell 4.6% in the wake of the decline in US tech stocks. This trend is directly reflected in Bitcoin Spot ETFs, which have recorded more than $1 billion in net outflows since Monday. Similar movements are being seen in the major cryptocurrencies: ether (ETH) fell 4.9% to $4,250, XRP slipped 8.7% to $2.81, and Solana (SOL) fell 6.45% to $178. For his part, Michael Saylor has backtracked on his promise not to issue any more shares if the stock fell below a certain level, a sign that Strategy still needs liquidity, even though the company's stock has lost more than 20% since its November high, while Bitcoin has gained 23% over the same period. Some investors now doubt that the historic premium, which was the strength of the model, is not eroding.
|Things to read this week
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.