Up:



Dayforce +30.86%: The HR software provider announced that it is in advanced talks to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $70 per share.



Palo Alto Networks +4.96%: The company posted strong fourth-quarter results and higher-than-expected 2026 forecasts, reassuring investors about the strength of its growth despite the $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk.

UnitedHealth +1.12%: Berkshire Hathaway's $1.57 billion investment in UnitedHealth boosted the stock. This is a typical investment for Warren Buffett, who tends to buy quality companies that are temporarily out of favor with the market.



Down:

WH Smith -34.23%: The British bookstore and newsstand chain has revised its annual forecasts downward after an external audit found that its results in North America, its second-largest market, had been overstated. However, the stock limited its losses at the end of the week.



Palantir -10.4%: The stock fell this week, erasing its recent gains despite solid results and AI-driven growth, as investors worried about valuations they considered excessive compared to other tech giants.

Walmart -3.17%: For the first time in 13 quarters, the retail giant reported earnings per share below expectations. This streak was broken due to exceptional costs.

Applied Materials +0.45%: The company released very disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, despite a better-than-expected third quarter. Management pointed to volatility in Chinese demand, foundry timing, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.