Apart from France's CAC 40, which struggled this week due to the country's political crisis and the unexpected resignation of the Prime Minister on Monday, financial markets continued to climb, supported by the momentum around AI and expectations of further interest rate cuts in the United States.
Volatility could return quickly with the start of the quarterly earnings season next week. In addition to earnings reports, investors should pay close attention to guidance, as indices are trading near their highs.
Weekly variations*
DOW JONES INDUST...
45,479.6  -2.73%
Chart DOW JONES INDUST...
NASDAQ 100
24,221.75  -2.27%
Chart NASDAQ 100
FTSE 100
9,427.47  -0.67%
Chart FTSE 100
GOLD
$4,010.26  +2.57%
Chart GOLD
BRENT CRUDE OIL ...
$62.47  -4.22%
Chart BRENT CRUDE OIL ...
EURO / US DOLLAR
$1.16  -0.9%
Chart EURO / US DOLLAR
This week's gainers and losers
Up:

AMD +30.5%: The American semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new agreement with OpenAI that includes a huge chip order and options that, if targets are met, will result in a 10% stake in the manufacturer's capital.

Figma +15.12%: the popular web design software has announced partnerships with OpenAI and Google Cloud to integrate more and more artificial intelligence tools into its platform.

PayPal +0.85%: the American online payment specialist has announced a new advertising management platform for small businesses, designed in particular to help companies monetize existing traffic on their stores using PayPal.

Down:

Caesars Entertainment -19.84%: Investors sold off gaming stocks amid a surge in prediction market activity from Robinhood and Kalshi, which is drawing bettors away from traditional gaming platforms.

Mondi -21.28%: The Anglo-Austrian group specializing in packaging and paper production has published disappointing quarterly results due to weak demand and repeated cost increases. The stock is at its lowest level in twelve years.

Ferrari -19.37%: During an investor day, the Prancing Horse brand lowered its sales targets for electric models. More importantly, the brand announced that it expects growth of only 5% per year between now and 2030, compared with the 7% previously forecast.

AppLovin -16.53%: The software developer is the subject of an SEC investigation into its advertising practices, specifically the data collected for the purpose of delivering targeted ads.

Chart Commodities
Commodities

Energy: Oil prices remain close to their lowest levels: around $64 for Brent and $60.5 for WTI. This weakness in prices is mainly due to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by US diplomacy, which has reduced tensions in the Middle East. Fundamentally, the Energy Information Administration has revised its forecasts for crude oil production growth in the United States for 2025 and 2026 upwards. Production is expected to average 13.53 million barrels per day in 2025 and 13.51 million barrels per day in 2026. At the same time, oil demand is expected to remain stable. These prospects contribute to the perception of a well-supplied market, putting downward pressure on crude prices.

Metals: Gold and silver are shining brightly. The price of gold broke through the $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time, supported by massive purchases by central banks, aggressive US trade policy, and investor enthusiasm for gold-linked ETFs. Silver also reached new highs at $50 per ounce, partly due to its safe-haven appeal, but also because of supply shortages. Silver has risen 76% since January 1. On the industrial metals side, the price of copper for three-month delivery reached $11,000 per ton, an increase of nearly 20% in 2025. This follows major disruptions in mining that have affected supply, including incidents at key sites in Chile and Indonesia.

Agricultural products: Cocoa remains under pressure due to improved weather conditions in West Africa, which are favorable for crop development. As a result, the price of cocoa has recorded another weekly decline, the eighth in a row. In Chicago, wheat also remains on a downward trend. A bushel of wheat is trading at around 506 cents (December 2025 contract).

Chart Commodities
Macroeconomics

Macro: With no macroeconomic statistics coming out of the US due to the government shutdown, investors seem to be taking their lull in stride, even though the appeal of AI-related stocks remains strong. However, we will have to wait for the flood of corporate earnings reports to give the market as a whole a boost. Conversely, commodities could well take a breather after their recent bullish run, with resistance at $50 for silver and around $4040/80 for gold. For its part, the dollar has been strengthening since its low of 96.20 in the wake of the Fed's rate cut last September, while the US 10-year yield remains under pressure from resistance at 4.20%. In Europe, markets are hanging on the situation in France, which is weighing not only on the French economy but also on the European currency. The wait should not be very long.

Crypto: Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of over $126,000 this week. This surge was helped by Bitcoin Spot ETFs, which recorded $1.19 billion in net inflows on Monday, their second-best day since their launch in early 2024. Crypto investors had their eyes on Polymarket this week. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE, invested $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at between $8 billion and $10 billion and enabling it to (re)establish itself in the United States with a blue-chip sponsor. Speculation about an IPO is also circulating. For its part, ether (ETH) remains below its all-time high, at around $4,300, and is down 4.13% this week. Solana (SOL) stands at $219, down 4% since Monday, while Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7% to $1,250, becoming the third most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, ahead of Tether's USDT and XRP (XRP).

Historical Chart
The shutdown continues in the United States and is expected to delay the release of inflation statistics scheduled for next week. US banks, however, are expected to stick to their schedule. Indeed, they are the ones kicking off the third-quarter earnings season. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs will release their figures on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. In Europe, ASML, LVMH, and Nestlé are expected to report.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
Things to read this week
Will Strategy become this bitcoin cycle's black swan?Will Strategy become this bitcoin cycle's black swan?
Michael Saylor's Strategy, a leveraged bitcoin powerhouse, now faces the question of whether its intricate financial engine will withstand or ignite this... Read more
The problem with the circular AI ecosystemThe problem with the circular AI ecosystem
The recent agreement between OpenAI and AMD perfectly illustrates the growing circularity that structures today's artificial intelligence ecosystem. This new... Read more
European sovereignty, defense… Oddo BHF presents its European sovereignty, defense… Oddo BHF presents its "Magnificent Seven"
Faced with crises and geopolitical tensions, Europe is responding. Defense, energy, digital: the continent wants to regain control. According to Oddo BHF, this... Read more
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.