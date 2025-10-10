Macro: With no macroeconomic statistics coming out of the US due to the government shutdown, investors seem to be taking their lull in stride, even though the appeal of AI-related stocks remains strong. However, we will have to wait for the flood of corporate earnings reports to give the market as a whole a boost. Conversely, commodities could well take a breather after their recent bullish run, with resistance at $50 for silver and around $4040/80 for gold. For its part, the dollar has been strengthening since its low of 96.20 in the wake of the Fed's rate cut last September, while the US 10-year yield remains under pressure from resistance at 4.20%. In Europe, markets are hanging on the situation in France, which is weighing not only on the French economy but also on the European currency. The wait should not be very long. Crypto: Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of over $126,000 this week. This surge was helped by Bitcoin Spot ETFs, which recorded $1.19 billion in net inflows on Monday, their second-best day since their launch in early 2024. Crypto investors had their eyes on Polymarket this week. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE, invested $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at between $8 billion and $10 billion and enabling it to (re)establish itself in the United States with a blue-chip sponsor. Speculation about an IPO is also circulating. For its part, ether (ETH) remains below its all-time high, at around $4,300, and is down 4.13% this week. Solana (SOL) stands at $219, down 4% since Monday, while Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7% to $1,250, becoming the third most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, ahead of Tether's USDT and XRP (XRP).