|This week's gainers and losers
|Up:
AMD +30.5%: The American semiconductor manufacturer has signed a new agreement with OpenAI that includes a huge chip order and options that, if targets are met, will result in a 10% stake in the manufacturer's capital.
Figma +15.12%: the popular web design software has announced partnerships with OpenAI and Google Cloud to integrate more and more artificial intelligence tools into its platform.
PayPal +0.85%: the American online payment specialist has announced a new advertising management platform for small businesses, designed in particular to help companies monetize existing traffic on their stores using PayPal.
Mondi -21.28%: The Anglo-Austrian group specializing in packaging and paper production has published disappointing quarterly results due to weak demand and repeated cost increases. The stock is at its lowest level in twelve years.
Ferrari -19.37%: During an investor day, the Prancing Horse brand lowered its sales targets for electric models. More importantly, the brand announced that it expects growth of only 5% per year between now and 2030, compared with the 7% previously forecast.
AppLovin -16.53%: The software developer is the subject of an SEC investigation into its advertising practices, specifically the data collected for the purpose of delivering targeted ads.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices remain close to their lowest levels: around $64 for Brent and $60.5 for WTI. This weakness in prices is mainly due to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by US diplomacy, which has reduced tensions in the Middle East. Fundamentally, the Energy Information Administration has revised its forecasts for crude oil production growth in the United States for 2025 and 2026 upwards. Production is expected to average 13.53 million barrels per day in 2025 and 13.51 million barrels per day in 2026. At the same time, oil demand is expected to remain stable. These prospects contribute to the perception of a well-supplied market, putting downward pressure on crude prices.
Metals: Gold and silver are shining brightly. The price of gold broke through the $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time, supported by massive purchases by central banks, aggressive US trade policy, and investor enthusiasm for gold-linked ETFs. Silver also reached new highs at $50 per ounce, partly due to its safe-haven appeal, but also because of supply shortages. Silver has risen 76% since January 1. On the industrial metals side, the price of copper for three-month delivery reached $11,000 per ton, an increase of nearly 20% in 2025. This follows major disruptions in mining that have affected supply, including incidents at key sites in Chile and Indonesia.
Agricultural products: Cocoa remains under pressure due to improved weather conditions in West Africa, which are favorable for crop development. As a result, the price of cocoa has recorded another weekly decline, the eighth in a row. In Chicago, wheat also remains on a downward trend. A bushel of wheat is trading at around 506 cents (December 2025 contract).
|Macroeconomics
Macro: With no macroeconomic statistics coming out of the US due to the government shutdown, investors seem to be taking their lull in stride, even though the appeal of AI-related stocks remains strong. However, we will have to wait for the flood of corporate earnings reports to give the market as a whole a boost. Conversely, commodities could well take a breather after their recent bullish run, with resistance at $50 for silver and around $4040/80 for gold. For its part, the dollar has been strengthening since its low of 96.20 in the wake of the Fed's rate cut last September, while the US 10-year yield remains under pressure from resistance at 4.20%. In Europe, markets are hanging on the situation in France, which is weighing not only on the French economy but also on the European currency. The wait should not be very long.
Crypto: Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of over $126,000 this week. This surge was helped by Bitcoin Spot ETFs, which recorded $1.19 billion in net inflows on Monday, their second-best day since their launch in early 2024. Crypto investors had their eyes on Polymarket this week. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE, invested $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at between $8 billion and $10 billion and enabling it to (re)establish itself in the United States with a blue-chip sponsor. Speculation about an IPO is also circulating. For its part, ether (ETH) remains below its all-time high, at around $4,300, and is down 4.13% this week. Solana (SOL) stands at $219, down 4% since Monday, while Binance Coin (BNB) is up 7% to $1,250, becoming the third most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, ahead of Tether's USDT and XRP (XRP).
|Things to read this week
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.