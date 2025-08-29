As the new school year approaches, Wall Street continues to break records, while Europe is experiencing some sell-offs, notably due to the surprise announcement of a vote of confidence in the French government on September 8.
September, traditionally an unfavorable month for equity markets, could prove to be eventful. Expectations of a Fed rate cut remain in the spotlight, while the situation in Ukraine shows no signs of improving. All of these factors continue to fuel uncertainty.
Weekly variations*
MSCI AC PACIFIC
202.91  -0.1%
DOW JONES INDUST...
45,544.88  -0.19%
NASDAQ 100
23,415.42  -0.35%
GOLD
US$3,447.77  +2.34%
BRENT CRUDE OIL ...
US$67.34  -0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR
US$1.17  -0.2%
This week's gainers and losers

Up:

MongoDB +44.07%: Shares rocketed after the company smashed Wall Street’s top forecasts with strong revenue, profit, and customer growth driven by AI adoption, while also raising its full-year outlook and trading at a historically reasonable valuation.

Pure Storage +33.05%: Le spécialiste américain du stockage de données a publié des résultats trimestriels supérieurs aux attentes et a relevé ses perspectives pour l’exercice en cours. L'activité progresse grâce à la bonne tenue de l’ensemble de son portefeuille malgré un contexte toujours tendu sur les mémoires flash. L’entreprise table désormais sur une croissance plus soutenue dans les prochains trimestres. 

Snowflake +21.26%: The cloud analytics specialist has raised its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026. Corporate investment in AI is driving strong demand for its data analytics services.

Down:

Keurig Dr Pepper -17.21%: The acquisition of JDE Peet's caused the stock to plummet, as investors worried about the increase in debt associated with the transaction.

The Cooper Companies -10.4%: The company posted mixed Q2 2025 results, as stronger earnings and full-year guidance were overshadowed by weaker revenue growth, margin contraction, and disappointing Q3 forecasts that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Marvell -13.88%: While investors are used to strong results from semiconductor companies, the ASIC specialist still fails to stand out. Broadcom’s competitor disappointed with its earnings release and even more with its guidance, which came in nearly 12% below expectations.

Commodities
Oil prices fell slightly on Friday but posted gains for the week, buoyed by continued robust US demand and geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia. Markets are anticipating the OPEC+ meeting, while major producers continue to increase supply. Doubts about whether a summit between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will take place helped to support prices. However, caution is advised, as the end of the summer season and the expected slowdown in consumption are factors to watch out for.
In the agricultural sector, coffee is still making headlines. Robusta futures hit a three-month high in the middle of the week, while Arabica rose sharply. The introduction of a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil by the United States has prompted American roasters to stock up.

Gold reached a more than one-month high, buoyed by a weaker dollar and expectations surrounding US monetary policy. Investors are watching inflation data (PCE index) to anticipate a possible rate cut as early as September. Political tensions surrounding the Fed are reinforcing the appeal of gold, which is considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty. The price of gold returned to USD 3,400 per ounce, while silver flirted with USD 39 per ounce.

Industrial metals ended the week higher, particularly copper, supported by the rise in investments related to the energy transition. Aluminum also rose, held back by restrictions imposed in China on production capacity and rising energy prices elsewhere. The upward trend also affected zinc, nickel, and tin, against a backdrop of limited supply and prospects for sustained demand.
Macroeconomics

Macro: Equity markets, particularly in the US, are focusing on future rate cuts rather than the risks looming overhead. The latest economic statistics are supporting market optimism. US GDP growth for the second quarter has been revised upward, while inflation remains subdued. Core PCE came in line with expectations at +2.90% versus +2.80% previously. Next week, we will be watching closely for the release of the employment report on Friday, followed closely by the consumer price index (CPI) scheduled for September 11. These will be the last two important statistics before the Fed's next meeting on September 16 and 17.

Crypto: Bitcoin is heading for a third consecutive week of correction after hitting a record high of over $124,500 on August 14. The decline reached 11% in the second half of the month, bringing it back to the $110,000/$111,000 range. While Ethereum lost all of its gains from the previous week (to $4,417), Solana held on to its gains at $212.50. The second son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, caused a buzz on Friday when he predicted at a conference in Hong Kong that bitcoin would reach $1 million within a few years. The Trump family has been enthusiastically embracing cryptocurrencies for several months. Several projects have been launched, ranging from bitcoin mining to a crypto exchange platform, a stablecoin, and digital asset ETFs. A mining company financed by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. is set to go public on the Nasdaq next month.

The first week of the month brings a crucial data point: US employment figures on Friday. This release carries particular weight, after the previous report cost the head of the BLS her job when Donald Trump dismissed her over questions of data reliability. The stakes are even higher now, as the strength of the labor market will heavily influence the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.
In Europe, August inflation numbers (out Tuesday) will be the main event. Early data from France, Spain, and Italy point to stable prices, while Germany surprised with a slightly stronger-than-expected reading.
Meanwhile, the earnings season winds down, with attention turning to a few major tech names—Salesforce, Broadcom, and newcomer Sigma—whose results should shed light on how AI is reshaping their industries.
The MarketScreener team wishes you a great weekend.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.