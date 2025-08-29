|This week's gainers and losers
Down:
Keurig Dr Pepper -17.21%: The acquisition of JDE Peet's caused the stock to plummet, as investors worried about the increase in debt associated with the transaction.
|Commodities
|Oil prices fell slightly on Friday but posted gains for the week, buoyed by continued robust US demand and geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia. Markets are anticipating the OPEC+ meeting, while major producers continue to increase supply. Doubts about whether a summit between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will take place helped to support prices. However, caution is advised, as the end of the summer season and the expected slowdown in consumption are factors to watch out for.
In the agricultural sector, coffee is still making headlines. Robusta futures hit a three-month high in the middle of the week, while Arabica rose sharply. The introduction of a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil by the United States has prompted American roasters to stock up.
Gold reached a more than one-month high, buoyed by a weaker dollar and expectations surrounding US monetary policy. Investors are watching inflation data (PCE index) to anticipate a possible rate cut as early as September. Political tensions surrounding the Fed are reinforcing the appeal of gold, which is considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty. The price of gold returned to USD 3,400 per ounce, while silver flirted with USD 39 per ounce.
Industrial metals ended the week higher, particularly copper, supported by the rise in investments related to the energy transition. Aluminum also rose, held back by restrictions imposed in China on production capacity and rising energy prices elsewhere. The upward trend also affected zinc, nickel, and tin, against a backdrop of limited supply and prospects for sustained demand.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Equity markets, particularly in the US, are focusing on future rate cuts rather than the risks looming overhead. The latest economic statistics are supporting market optimism. US GDP growth for the second quarter has been revised upward, while inflation remains subdued. Core PCE came in line with expectations at +2.90% versus +2.80% previously. Next week, we will be watching closely for the release of the employment report on Friday, followed closely by the consumer price index (CPI) scheduled for September 11. These will be the last two important statistics before the Fed's next meeting on September 16 and 17.
Crypto: Bitcoin is heading for a third consecutive week of correction after hitting a record high of over $124,500 on August 14. The decline reached 11% in the second half of the month, bringing it back to the $110,000/$111,000 range. While Ethereum lost all of its gains from the previous week (to $4,417), Solana held on to its gains at $212.50. The second son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, caused a buzz on Friday when he predicted at a conference in Hong Kong that bitcoin would reach $1 million within a few years. The Trump family has been enthusiastically embracing cryptocurrencies for several months. Several projects have been launched, ranging from bitcoin mining to a crypto exchange platform, a stablecoin, and digital asset ETFs. A mining company financed by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. is set to go public on the Nasdaq next month.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.