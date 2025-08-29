Macro: Equity markets, particularly in the US, are focusing on future rate cuts rather than the risks looming overhead. The latest economic statistics are supporting market optimism. US GDP growth for the second quarter has been revised upward, while inflation remains subdued. Core PCE came in line with expectations at +2.90% versus +2.80% previously. Next week, we will be watching closely for the release of the employment report on Friday, followed closely by the consumer price index (CPI) scheduled for September 11. These will be the last two important statistics before the Fed's next meeting on September 16 and 17. Crypto: Bitcoin is heading for a third consecutive week of correction after hitting a record high of over $124,500 on August 14. The decline reached 11% in the second half of the month, bringing it back to the $110,000/$111,000 range. While Ethereum lost all of its gains from the previous week (to $4,417), Solana held on to its gains at $212.50. The second son of the President of the United States, Eric Trump, caused a buzz on Friday when he predicted at a conference in Hong Kong that bitcoin would reach $1 million within a few years. The Trump family has been enthusiastically embracing cryptocurrencies for several months. Several projects have been launched, ranging from bitcoin mining to a crypto exchange platform, a stablecoin, and digital asset ETFs. A mining company financed by Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. is set to go public on the Nasdaq next month.