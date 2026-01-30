|This week's gainers and losers
Up:
Royal Caribbean +13.47%: The cruise giant is riding high after posting solid results and a better-than-expected outlook for 2026, buoyed by continued strong demand. The stock is also being buoyed by strategic announcements (joint venture approved in Japan, orders for new ships) and raised broker targets.
Southwest Airlines +13.28%: The airline is soaring after a solid 2026 outlook and management expressing confidence in the impact of the new product offering, particularly among business customers. Several brokers remain positive, with an upgrade to buy.
Texas Instruments +11.5%: The US group, known for its analog chips and embedded circuits, is benefiting from higher-than-expected forecasts, driven by demand from AI data centers and signs of a recovery in the analog cycle.
Fresnillo -11.18%: The mining group specializing in gold and silver has revised its production forecasts for 2026 downward, while exceeding its gold extraction targets for 2025. The stock's surge over the past several months has made investors rightly demanding.
ServiceNow -12.1%: US software publishers' shares fell sharply at the end of the week amid a new wave of concerns about possible disruption from artificial intelligence. Despite posting convincing results, ServiceNow was particularly affected by this downward trend.
Microsoft -7.65%: Growth at Azure, Microsoft's cloud division, slowed slightly from one quarter to the next, falling from 40% to 39%. Although these results remain solid, the market is questioning the potential for future growth in a particularly competitive sector.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil ended January on a very strong note. Proof of this is that Brent crude briefly exceeded the symbolic threshold of $70 per barrel, reaching its highest level since last August. Brent has risen by around 14% since January 1, as has the US benchmark, WTI, which is trading at around $65 per barrel. The main driver of the rise is the deterioration in relations between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program, threatening military action. The deployment of US ships in the region is fueling investor nervousness. The major risk concerns the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily. Against this volatile backdrop, OPEC+ is meeting this Sunday. According to several delegates, the cartel is expected to decide not to increase production in March.
Metals: After reaching historic highs on Thursday, copper, gold, and silver prices underwent a sharp correction on Friday. Investors took massive profits in response to the rebound of the US dollar and changing monetary expectations in the United States. The price of copper broke through the $14,500 per tonne threshold for the first time on Thursday. The metal gained as much as 11% during the session. However, the trend reversed on Friday. The price fell back to $13,465, down 1.1% on the session. Despite this decline, copper is still up around 6% since the beginning of the month. Fundamentals remain strong, with constrained supply and high structural demand. Gold and silver also erased some of their recent gains. The yellow metal hit a new record high of $5,595 per ounce on Thursday. It then fell 7% to trade around $5,030 on Friday. The correction has been more severe for silver. After hitting an all-time high of $121.65 per ounce, the price fell more than 16% to below $100. Donald Trump announced his choice of Kevin Warsh to head the Federal Reserve. The markets consider Warsh to be less inclined to aggressively cut interest rates. This prospect is supporting the dollar, and a stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for investors using other currencies, which is weighing on prices.
Agricultural products: Wheat continues to rise in Chicago. Freezing temperatures are threatening winter crops in Ukraine and the United States. In Russia, the world's leading exporter, poor weather conditions in Black Sea ports are hampering shipments and pushing up export prices. Against this backdrop, wheat posted a solid performance over the week as a whole, trading at around 542 cents (March 2026 contract).
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Current events are coming thick and fast, causing some turbulence in the financial markets. Microsoft's results were received rather coldly and triggered a sharp decline in the equity market, while precious metals are experiencing profit-taking after a particularly buoyant start to the year. As for the Fed, which maintained the status quo at its last monetary policy committee meeting, we now know the name of Jerome Powell's successor: Kevin Warsh, appointed on Friday by Donald Trump. The dollar reacted positively to this appointment, while long-term rates eased slightly, although the trend remains positive for the 10-year US Treasury yield, which is above 4.20%.
Crypto: Another bad week for Bitcoin. The crypto-asset market leader has fallen nearly 5% since Monday, after already losing 7.5% the previous week. As a result, BTC has fallen more than $10,000 in the space of a week. On Thursday alone, more than $817 million in net outflows were recorded on spot Bitcoin ETFs. This was the worst session for these stock market products since November 20 and the fourth worst day since their launch in early 2024. This weakness is largely due to an unfavorable macro-financial environment. Geopolitical tensions have reignited in recent weeks, particularly around Donald Trump's threats of tariffs and expansionary policies. At the same time, fears of a bubble around artificial intelligence are weighing on risky assets this week, with crypto assets at the forefront. Historically, cryptocurrencies have thrived in environments of low interest rates, geopolitical calm, and strong risk appetite. In 2026, we are still a long way from this alignment of the planets. As is often the case, the decline in bitcoin is dragging the rest of the market down with it. Ether (ETH) is down 2.5% to around $2,700, Solana (SOL) is down 2% to $116, while XRP (XRP) is down 5% to around $1.76.
