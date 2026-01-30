Energy: Oil ended January on a very strong note. Proof of this is that Brent crude briefly exceeded the symbolic threshold of $70 per barrel, reaching its highest level since last August. Brent has risen by around 14% since January 1, as has the US benchmark, WTI, which is trading at around $65 per barrel. The main driver of the rise is the deterioration in relations between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program, threatening military action. The deployment of US ships in the region is fueling investor nervousness. The major risk concerns the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily. Against this volatile backdrop, OPEC+ is meeting this Sunday. According to several delegates, the cartel is expected to decide not to increase production in March. Metals: After reaching historic highs on Thursday, copper, gold, and silver prices underwent a sharp correction on Friday. Investors took massive profits in response to the rebound of the US dollar and changing monetary expectations in the United States. The price of copper broke through the $14,500 per tonne threshold for the first time on Thursday. The metal gained as much as 11% during the session. However, the trend reversed on Friday. The price fell back to $13,465, down 1.1% on the session. Despite this decline, copper is still up around 6% since the beginning of the month. Fundamentals remain strong, with constrained supply and high structural demand. Gold and silver also erased some of their recent gains. The yellow metal hit a new record high of $5,595 per ounce on Thursday. It then fell 7% to trade around $5,030 on Friday. The correction has been more severe for silver. After hitting an all-time high of $121.65 per ounce, the price fell more than 16% to below $100. Donald Trump announced his choice of Kevin Warsh to head the Federal Reserve. The markets consider Warsh to be less inclined to aggressively cut interest rates. This prospect is supporting the dollar, and a stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for investors using other currencies, which is weighing on prices. Agricultural products: Wheat continues to rise in Chicago. Freezing temperatures are threatening winter crops in Ukraine and the United States. In Russia, the world's leading exporter, poor weather conditions in Black Sea ports are hampering shipments and pushing up export prices. Against this backdrop, wheat posted a solid performance over the week as a whole, trading at around 542 cents (March 2026 contract).