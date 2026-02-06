Gainers:



Lumentum +40.87%: The company posted a significantly improved second quarter with strong sales growth and a return to profitability. B. Riley has revised its recommendation to ‘buy’ and raised its target price significantly for the optical equipment specialist.





Woodward +22.23%: The manufacturer of aircraft engine components has unveiled growth results while raising its outlook for 2026.





McKesson +14.13%: The pharmaceutical distribution specialist posted solid results with higher-than-expected revenue and net profit, while raising its forecast for the current financial year.





GSK +17.13%: The British laboratory is cutting up to 350 R&D jobs (UK/US) to reallocate its resources. At the same time, 2025 is progressing and the guidance for 2026 remains constructive, with a new European green light for Nucala (COPD).





Losers:

Strategy -9.87%: The share price of the company, which does nothing but accumulate Bitcoin, has been dragged down by the fall in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell below $60,000 this week.

Gartner -25.42%: The IT research and consulting firm is falling after its 2026 guidance was deemed too short, despite a decent fourth quarter, a scenario that UBS had warned was possible, pointing to a more cautious tone and a refocused scope.

PayPal -23.29%: The stock plunged after the publication of disappointing forecasts for 2026. This publication sealed the fate of CEO Alex Chriss.