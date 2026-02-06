|This week's gainers and losers
|Gainers:
Lumentum +40.87%: The company posted a significantly improved second quarter with strong sales growth and a return to profitability. B. Riley has revised its recommendation to ‘buy’ and raised its target price significantly for the optical equipment specialist.
Woodward +22.23%: The manufacturer of aircraft engine components has unveiled growth results while raising its outlook for 2026.
McKesson +14.13%: The pharmaceutical distribution specialist posted solid results with higher-than-expected revenue and net profit, while raising its forecast for the current financial year.
GSK +17.13%: The British laboratory is cutting up to 350 R&D jobs (UK/US) to reallocate its resources. At the same time, 2025 is progressing and the guidance for 2026 remains constructive, with a new European green light for Nucala (COPD).
Losers:
Strategy -9.87%: The share price of the company, which does nothing but accumulate Bitcoin, has been dragged down by the fall in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell below $60,000 this week.
Gartner -25.42%: The IT research and consulting firm is falling after its 2026 guidance was deemed too short, despite a decent fourth quarter, a scenario that UBS had warned was possible, pointing to a more cautious tone and a refocused scope.
PayPal -23.29%: The stock plunged after the publication of disappointing forecasts for 2026. This publication sealed the fate of CEO Alex Chriss.
AppLovin -14.03%: Anthropic's Claude Cowork's new plug-ins caused panic in the software sector, with the market believing that artificial intelligence is very close to disrupting this sector and its established players.
|Commodities
Energy: The oil market is experiencing significant turbulence. Crude oil prices are highly volatile, buffeted by diplomatic tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude is trading at around $68 per barrel, while WTI is hovering close to $63. Investors are focusing their attention on the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Oman. The announcement of this meeting initially caused prices to fall, as the market hoped for a de-escalation. However, skepticism remains. The differences are profound: Tehran wants to address the nuclear issue, while the Trump administration is targeting Iran's ballistic missile programme and regional influence. Any failure of the talks is likely to immediately reactivate the geopolitical risk premium, especially as recent incidents, such as the destruction of an Iranian drone, are a reminder of the fragility of the situation.
Metals: It is difficult to know where to turn on the precious metals front. The prices of gold, silver, platinum and palladium are all over the place. Flash crashes are giving way to XXL rebounds, as the market purges recent speculative excesses. Over the past week, the price of gold fell to a low of around USD 4,400 per ounce before rebounding to USD 4,900. Despite these violent swings, the fundamentals remain favourable for precious metals, particularly gold, thanks to central bank purchases, geopolitical risks and demand for safe-haven assets. On the industrial metals front, the price of copper stabilised at around USD 12,900 per tonne in London. In mining company news, Rio Tinto and Glencore have ended their merger talks. Glencore felt that the proposed terms undervalued its copper assets. The deal would have created the world's largest mining group.
Agricultural products: Coffee prices are falling, with Arabica and Robusta futures down around 10% this week. This is the result of healthy global supply, with Brazil expecting a record harvest. In Chicago, corn remains strong at 432 cents per bushel, as does wheat, which has stabilised at 535 cents (March 2026 contracts).
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Although concern spread from the technology sector to precious metals, the market as a whole remains relatively resilient. Investors are not exiting the market altogether, but are instead making arbitrage trades by reinvesting in other sectors, starting with mid-cap stocks. Value stocks are regaining favor at the expense of growth stocks. While this type of movement is generally seen when traders fear a recession, this is not the case here. Attractive valuation levels largely explain this rotation, especially as analysts have significantly raised their earnings expectations for mid and small caps. The S&P 500 should now be buoyed by its 493 constituent stocks, while the magnificent seven are losing their lustre.
|Things to read this week
