Tops:

Oracle +25.51%: The database and cloud giant saw its order book surge after signing a mega-contract with OpenAI. These new prospects redefine its growth potential, and Oracle is now seen as a key player in the global race for computing power in generative AI.

Alibaba +14.37%: The Chinese e-commerce giant is taking initiatives to strengthen its position in China’s booming AI sector, particularly through the use of in-house designed chips.

Anglo American +12.21%: The British mining group has finalized its $53 billion merger with Canada’s Teck Resources, creating one of the world’s top five copper producers. The new entity will be called Anglo Teck and is targeting nearly $800 million in annual synergies. Anglo shareholders will also receive a special dividend.

BAE Systems +11.48%: The British defense group will partner with Thales to deliver a submarine sonar to the UK. European defense stocks are also benefiting from heightened tensions, as Russian drones targeted Poland.

Buzzi +9.76%: JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a higher price target. The U.S. bank cited improved fundamentals in the European cement sector and strong exposure to Germany.

Inditex +9.82%: The world’s largest listed fast-fashion retailer was hit by currency effects in the second quarter. Still, management remains optimistic as sales have returned to double-digit growth since last month. Investors are betting on a strong year-end.

Flops:

Synopsys -28.87%: The chip design software specialist disappointed investors with lowered guidance. The company is suffering from weaker activity in China, hurt by U.S. restrictions, and delays in its IP division, which provides pre-designed circuit blocks. Management admitted to strategic missteps and announced a restructuring, including a 10% workforce reduction.

Chewy -18.12%: The online pet products retailer delivered strong quarterly results and raised full-year guidance. Despite the momentum, the company remains cautious for the rest of the year due to a hesitant pet market and macroeconomic uncertainties. At more than 70 times annual earnings, its valuation is becoming difficult to justify.

Associated British Foods -11.32%: The Primark owner reported mixed results. Growth is picking up in the UK and the U.S., but overall remains held back by weak consumer sentiment in Europe. In food, the ingredients business is performing well, but the sugar division continues to weigh on results due to low prices and the closure of the bioethanol plant near Hull.

Nexi -11.68%: The Italian payments provider was hit after Barclays cut its price target, citing growing risks in its domestic market from industry changes and rising competition from new entrants.