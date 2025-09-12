|This week's gainers and losers
Tops:
Oracle +25.51%: The database and cloud giant saw its order book surge after signing a mega-contract with OpenAI. These new prospects redefine its growth potential, and Oracle is now seen as a key player in the global race for computing power in generative AI.
Alibaba +14.37%: The Chinese e-commerce giant is taking initiatives to strengthen its position in China’s booming AI sector, particularly through the use of in-house designed chips.
Anglo American +12.21%: The British mining group has finalized its $53 billion merger with Canada’s Teck Resources, creating one of the world’s top five copper producers. The new entity will be called Anglo Teck and is targeting nearly $800 million in annual synergies. Anglo shareholders will also receive a special dividend.
BAE Systems +11.48%: The British defense group will partner with Thales to deliver a submarine sonar to the UK. European defense stocks are also benefiting from heightened tensions, as Russian drones targeted Poland.
Buzzi +9.76%: JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a higher price target. The U.S. bank cited improved fundamentals in the European cement sector and strong exposure to Germany.
Inditex +9.82%: The world’s largest listed fast-fashion retailer was hit by currency effects in the second quarter. Still, management remains optimistic as sales have returned to double-digit growth since last month. Investors are betting on a strong year-end.
Flops:
Synopsys -28.87%: The chip design software specialist disappointed investors with lowered guidance. The company is suffering from weaker activity in China, hurt by U.S. restrictions, and delays in its IP division, which provides pre-designed circuit blocks. Management admitted to strategic missteps and announced a restructuring, including a 10% workforce reduction.
Chewy -18.12%: The online pet products retailer delivered strong quarterly results and raised full-year guidance. Despite the momentum, the company remains cautious for the rest of the year due to a hesitant pet market and macroeconomic uncertainties. At more than 70 times annual earnings, its valuation is becoming difficult to justify.
Associated British Foods -11.32%: The Primark owner reported mixed results. Growth is picking up in the UK and the U.S., but overall remains held back by weak consumer sentiment in Europe. In food, the ingredients business is performing well, but the sugar division continues to weigh on results due to low prices and the closure of the bioethanol plant near Hull.
Nexi -11.68%: The Italian payments provider was hit after Barclays cut its price target, citing growing risks in its domestic market from industry changes and rising competition from new entrants.
LSEG -6.88%: The London Stock Exchange operator continues to struggle with slowing subscription revenue growth, first flagged in late July. Demand for data remains supported by AI, cloud, and regulatory trends, and new products are expected to help in the second half.
|Commodities
Energy: Two opposing forces are shaping the outlook for crude prices. On one side, a structural trend of abundant supply and its downward effect on prices - highlighted once again by the International Energy Agency, which in its latest report points to a record surplus by 2026. This is mainly tied to the return of OPEC+ supply, as the group opens up production, and to moderate oil demand growth, particularly in China. On the other side, geopolitical tensions and the threat of economic sanctions on Russia and its oil buyers are offsetting this downward pressure. Moscow is dragging its feet in negotiations with Ukraine, which should push the European Union and the United States to step up sanctions against Russian oil. In terms of prices, Brent is trading around USD 67.50, broadly stable on a weekly basis, while WTI is around USD 63.40 per barrel.
Metals: Gold has been making headlines this week, thanks to its strong momentum and record highs. The precious metal is supported by central banks, notably China’s, which has been adding to its reserves as part of a diversification strategy. Another driver is the prospect of Fed rate cuts, which continue to boost gold prices, with the metal hitting a record high this week at USD 3,674 an ounce. Moving to industrial metals, the trajectory is the same - upward. Copper reached its highest price in more than five months, climbing to USD 10,068 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (cash price). This rebound is fueled mainly by expectations of U.S. rate cuts and concerns over supply disruptions, especially in Indonesia and Peru.
Agricultural products: Wheat futures in Chicago remain under pressure, with prices weighed down by abundant supply. The December 2025 contract is trading around 518 cents per bushel. Corn for December 2025 delivery, however, is rising, reaching 421 cents per bushel.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: All is well in the best of all worlds. Stocks, which often decline in September, have gone the opposite way this year. Seasonality seems to matter little against the near-certainty of a rate cut as soon as next week. U.S. labor market data is showing weakness, pushing inflation fears into the background. Of its dual mandate - full employment and price stability - the Federal Reserve is now putting more weight on the former, keen to avoid being accused of always acting too late. Bond yields have taken note, with the 10-year falling, though it is testing an important threshold around 3.50%, which may prove hard to break. That hasn’t unsettled equity indices, which keep notching new records - at least across the Atlantic. Ahead of the Fed’s September 17 decision, investors prefer to see the glass half full.
Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC) continues last week’s momentum with a +3.5% gain since Monday, climbing above $115,000. The rally is fueled by massive inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have recorded more than $1.6 billion in net inflows since the start of the week. Total assets in spot Bitcoin ETFs now stand at $149 billion, representing 6.57% of all bitcoins in circulation, nearly 40% of which are held by BlackRock’s IBIT. On the other hand, investors are increasingly worried about companies that have built up large bitcoin reserves as part of their corporate strategy. Their share prices have slumped over the past month, with Strategy down 17% and Metaplanet down 33%. Other major cryptocurrencies are following bitcoin’s trend: ether (ETH) is up +4.77%, Solana (SOL) is surging +15.5%, and XRP (XRP) is gaining +5.7%.
*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.