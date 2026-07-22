Wellington Management boosts its voting rights stake in Valeo

In a notice filed with the AMF, Wellington Management Group LLP, acting on behalf of funds and clients, said it exceeded the 5% threshold of Valeo voting rights on July 17, following a market purchase of shares.

The Boston-based asset manager said it holds, on behalf of those funds and clients, 14,073,999 Valeo shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 5.73% of the share capital and 5.08% of the voting rights of the French automotive supplier.



Separately, Goldman Sachs Group told the AMF it exceeded, on July 14, through the companies it controls, the 5% threshold of Forvia's share capital and holds, indirectly, 9,933,800 Forvia shares, representing 5.04% of the share capital and 4.32% of the voting rights.



According to the US bank, this threshold crossing stems from an off-market purchase of Forvia shares and an increase in the number of shares held through assimilation.