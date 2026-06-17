In a filing with the AMF, Wellington Management Group, acting on behalf of funds and clients, declared that it crossed the 5% ownership threshold in Valeo on June 12, 2026, following an acquisition of shares on the open market.

The Boston-based investment management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds and clients, 12,386,258 Valeo shares representing an equal number of voting rights. This stake accounts for 5.04% of the capital and 4.47% of the voting rights in the automotive supplier.