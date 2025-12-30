Wellington Management Surpasses 5% Stake in Elis
Published on 12/30/2025 at 10:50 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
This crossing of the threshold results from a decrease in the total number of Elis shares.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.28 EUR
|+1.00%
|+1.25%
|+28.47%
|10:50am
|Wellington Management Surpasses 5% Stake in Elis
|Dec. 24
|Elis Reduces Its Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares
Published on 12/30/2025 at 10:50 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
|10:50am
|Wellington Management Surpasses 5% Stake in Elis
|Dec. 24
|Elis Reduces Its Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares
|Dec. 24
|Elis trims share capital with 4.7 mln treasury share cancellation
|RE
|Dec. 23
|Elis Acquires Adrett Company in Germany
|Dec. 23
|Elis Buys Germany's Adrett
|MT
|Dec. 23
|Elis Announces Acquisition of Adrett in Germany
|RE
|Dec. 23
|Elis acquires Adrett in Germany
|RE
|Dec. 22
|Elis SA acquired Adrett-Textil-Service-GmbH.
|CI
|Dec. 15
|Elis remains on the CDP's "A-List."
|Dec. 08
|Wellington MG Falls Below 5% Stake in Elis
|Dec. 08
|Wellington MG Falls Below 5% Stake in Elis
|Dec. 03
|Elis Buys France's Groupe JP Muller
|MT
|Dec. 03
|Elis Acquires French Laundry Near Basel
|Dec. 03
|Elis acquires Muller in France
|RE
|Dec. 02
|Elis SA acquired Societe J.P. Muller - Entretien Textiles.
|CI
|Nov. 21
|CPPIB Falls Below 20% Voting Rights Threshold in Elis
|Nov. 20
|Elis: CPPIB Drops Below 20% Voting Rights Threshold
|Nov. 14
|Invesco Acquires Over 5% Stake in Elis
|Nov. 14
|Elis Issues 889,250 New Shares for Employees
|Nov. 10
|Elis SA acquired Oxwash Limited.
|CI
|Nov. 06
|Elis acquires Acquaflash in Brazil
|Nov. 06
|French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on November 6
|RE
|Nov. 05
|Elis Buys Brazilian Laundry Company AcquaFlash
|MT
|Nov. 05
|Elis buys Acquaflash in Brazil
|RE
|Nov. 04
|Elis SA acquired Lavanderia Hospitalar Acqua Flash Ltda.
|CI
Trader
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions