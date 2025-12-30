Wellington Management Surpasses 5% Stake in Elis

Wellington Management, acting on behalf of funds and clients, announced that on December 24, 2025, it crossed the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Elis, holding on behalf of said funds and clients 11,697,544 Elis shares representing an equal number of voting rights, which accounts for 5.02% of the company's share capital and 4.08% of its voting rights.



This crossing of the threshold results from a decrease in the total number of Elis shares.