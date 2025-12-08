Wellington Management Group, acting on behalf of its funds and clients, has notified the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that it fell below the 5% threshold of Elis's share capital on December 4, following a sale of shares on the market.

The American asset manager specified that, on behalf of the aforementioned funds and clients, it now holds 11,765,097 Elis shares, representing 4.97% of the company's capital and 4.14% of the voting rights in the group specializing in rental and maintenance of flat linen, workwear, and hygiene equipment.