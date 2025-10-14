Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Tuesday, driven by strong loan growth and a recovery in its investment banking business. Net income was $5.59bn, or $1.66 per share, above expectations of $1.55, while revenue rose 9% y-o-y. The stock gained nearly 4% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on Tuesday. These results come a few months after the Federal Reserve lifted the $1.95 trillion asset cap imposed since 2018, marking a key milestone in the bank's recovery from the fake accounts scandal.

The bank raised its tangible return on equity target to 17%-18%, from 15% previously, after maintaining 15.2% over the last two quarters. Provisions for loan losses fell to $681m, reflecting robust credit quality and the resilience of US households, whose card spending remains strong. Charlie Scharf, the group's CEO, hailed the "strongest quarterly loan growth in three years," while remaining cautious in the face of economic uncertainty.

Investment banking activities jumped 25% to $840m in the quarter, benefiting from the rebound in global mergers and acquisitions. Wells Fargo participated in several major transactions, including Union Pacific's $85bn acquisition of Norfolk Southern. Its wealth management division grew 6% to $3.31bn, thanks to strong markets. After lifting 13 of the 20 regulatory sanctions imposed on it since 2019, the bank is entering a new phase of growth. However, its share price, which is up 12.4% YTD, trails those of JPMorgan (+28.5%) and Citigroup (+36.5%).