Wells Fargo posted net income of $5.6bn in Q3 2025, up 9% y-o-y and exceeding the consensus estimate of $4.97bn. Diluted EPS was $1.66, up 17% from $1.42 in Q3 2024.



Total revenue increased 5% to $21.4bn, supported by a 2% increase in net interest income ($11.95bn) and a 9% increase in non-interest income ($9.49bn). The latter increase was driven in particular by higher commissions from asset management and investment banking.



Operating expenses rose 6% to $13.85bn, partly due to restructuring costs ($296m) and higher variable compensation and technology investments.



EBITDA is not specified in the press release, but profitability improved, with a return on equity (ROE) of 12.8% compared to 11.7% a year earlier, and a return on tangible equity (ROTCE) of 15.2% compared to 13.9%.



The group also continued its shareholder return program, with $6.1bn in share repurchases during the quarter and a 12.5% increase in the dividend paid for Q3.



Charlie Scharf, President and CEO, commented: "The momentum of our business translated into strong financial results in the third quarter. We experienced the strongest quarterly loan growth in more than three years. Credit performance continues to improve, and our customers' financial health remains strong."



Regarding the outlook, the bank says its guidance remains "unchanged," while emphasizing its confidence in the resilience of the U.S. economy and its ability to continue long-term growth.