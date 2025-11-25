Wendel acquires Committed Advisors

Wendel announced that on November 24, it signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following exclusive negotiations announced on October 24.



Committed Advisors is a global private investment firm focused on the mid-market. It manages €6 billion in private assets on behalf of third parties and has completed more than 220 transactions since its inception.



Subject to the satisfaction and finalization of closing conditions (including regulatory approvals), Wendel estimates that this transaction should be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.