Wendel acquires Committed Advisors
Published on 11/25/2025 at 02:44 am EST
Committed Advisors is a global private investment firm focused on the mid-market. It manages €6 billion in private assets on behalf of third parties and has completed more than 220 transactions since its inception.
Subject to the satisfaction and finalization of closing conditions (including regulatory approvals), Wendel estimates that this transaction should be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.