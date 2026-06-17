Wendel Appoints New Executive Board Member

The investment firm has announced the appointment of Cyril Marie as a member of the Executive Board and Deputy CEO in charge of asset management, effective July 1.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 02:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Wendel explained that this decision reflects the growing importance of its third-party management platform within the group. Following three years of development driven by the strategy initiated by Executive Board President Laurent Mignon, Wendel Investment Managers (WIM), the private third-party asset management platform, held €50bn in assets under management as of March 31, 2026.



Cyril Marie, 52, brings over 25 years of experience in asset management, notably gained at Natixis Investment Managers, where he served as Head of Strategy and Corporate Development from 2009 to 2017. Between 2018 and 2023, he held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and Corporate Development as a member of the Executive Committee. In this capacity, he oversaw all financial and development functions and sat on the boards of several entities. He has led numerous structural operations and several large-scale acquisitions.